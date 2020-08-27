HDB EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against HDFC Bank Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - HDB

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) resulting from allegations that HDFC Bank may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 13, 2020, The Economic Times reported that HDFC Bank had "conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices and conflicts of interests in its vehicle-financing operations involving the unit's former head." On this news, HDFC Bank's American depositary receipt price fell $1.37 per share, or 2.83%, to close at $47.02 per share on July 13, 2020.

On July 19, 2020, HDFC Bank reported its financial results for the first quarter of the Bank's 2021 fiscal year, missing analyst estimates with respect to net profit and reporting a deterioration in its asset quality.

Then, on August 6, 2020, the publication The Print reported that in July 2020 "[t]he local unit of Experian Plc told the Reserve Bank of India in July that HDFC Bank has been late in providing details of its loans, including the repayment status of its millions of retail borrowers, the people added, asking not to be identified because the information is confidential. Such tardiness has been an issue for about two years, the people said, without giving further details, including on the length or extent of these delays."

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of HDFC Bank shareholders.

