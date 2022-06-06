HDBaseT Alliance Set to Light Up Las Vegas with its InfoComm 2022 Lineup

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDBaseT Alliance, the largest interoperable ecosystem in the professional AV industry, has announced its innovation-packed plans for InfoComm International 2022. The comprehensive roster features interactive looks at next generation pro AV applications, the largest ever in-person display of HDBaseT Spec 3.0 products, and a first-of-its-kind trip to the metaverse.

Headlining the activities at the HDBaseT Alliance booth (#W1337) is its HDBaseT Storyline Showcase, providing a preview into the future of remote learning, video conferencing, hybrid network installations, residential AV, and more. Each of the ten themed exhibits is presented by a different Alliance member, including ATEN, AVPro Edge, CYP, Key Digital, Matrox, Murideo, Valens, Vanco, WyreStorm, and XYTE, complete with live demonstrations illustrating their unique narrative.

"The integration of professional AV into all aspects of everyday life continues to develop, making it a fundamental component in the way we communicate, collaborate, educate, and enjoy entertainment at home. Our HDBaseT Storyline Showcase at InfoComm highlights exactly that by featuring just some of these innovative solutions built on our standard," said Tzahi Madgar, President of the HDBaseT Alliance.

In addition, the Alliance's signature Power Wall will provide visitors to its booth with up-close looks at over twenty solutions from pro AV's leading manufacturers supporting the standard's latest Spec 3.0. With their ability to extend fully uncompressed [email protected] 4:4:4 along with audio, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0, controls, and power over a single Category cable for up to 100m/328ft at zero latency, these transceivers, extenders, wall plates, bridge solutions, matrixes, presentation switchers, and more, are already reshaping the landscape of professional AV.

"The exponential increase in both the number and variety of HDBaseT 3.0 products that will be shown on our Power Wall at this year's show is a true testament to our Alliance members' commitment to HDBaseT 3.0," Madgar concluded.

Finally, in a celebration of pro AV's largest interoperable ecosystem, the Alliance will once again be hosting its HDBaseT Uncompressed Adventure virtual treasure hunt. The digital experience, which premiered at last month's Integrated Systems Europe, allows attendees to scan QR codes found in Alliance members' booths, which will prompt mini games in their mobile device's web browser. Players will then interact with augmented reality 3D objects for the chance to win an array of prizes from ATEN, AVPro Edge, C2G, CYP, MSolutions, Matrox, and Vanco.

"With over 70 of our Alliance's 200-plus members exhibiting at InfoComm 2022, there's certainly no shortage of booths to visit, HDBaseT products to learn about, and opportunities to win some amazing prizes."

The HDBaseT Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high-definition multimedia distribution. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens Semiconductors, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial and medical verticals, today boasting more than 200 members and thousands of products.

