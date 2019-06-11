HDBaseT Spec 3.0: Advancing the ProAV Sector with Uncompressed 4K/60/4:4:4

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDBaseT Alliance, the cross-industry association tasked with promoting and advancing the HDBaseT standard, is finalizing the HDBaseT Spec 3.0, the latest and most advanced version of the HDBaseT standard. Spec 3.0 builds upon the definitions stipulated in Spec 2.0, with major changes in the physical layer (PHY) and USB outlining. In addition, Spec 3.0 will bring additional improvements to other interfaces.

Backward compatible with previous specifications, Spec 3.0 includes:

16Gbps bandwidth over a single category cable, enabling distribution of fully uncompressed 4K@60Hz 4:4:4 for up to 100m /328ft

/328ft Low power mode/standby mode

Support for HDMI1.4, HDMI2.0 and HDCP2.3

Support of 1Gb Ethernet and enhanced USB2.0 bandwidth

"The HDBaseT Alliance is deeply attuned to the needs of the market, and the need for a 4K uncompressed solution is clear," said Ariel Sobelman, President, HDBaseT Alliance. "By defining Spec 3.0, the Alliance continues to provide installers and integrators with the most flexible, interoperable, and advanced solution for the best possible performance."

At InfoComm 2019, Valens, an HDBaseT Alliance founder and the inventor of HDBaseT technology, will be showcasing its revolutionary VS3000 Configurable Transceiver chipset (part of its latest family, Valens Stello), which complies to Spec 3.0.

"Valens' VS3000 enables the distribution of uncompressed HDMI2.0 over long distances," said Gabi Shriki, Sr. Vice President and Head of the Audio-Video Business at Valens. "The VS3000 is the most integrated product in the market today, enabling the leading AV vendors to design products with better quality, higher flexibility, and significant cost reduction."

Many Alliance members will be showcasing their latest HDBaseT solutions at InfoComm 2019. The Alliance will be hosting 13 members in its stand (921):

Advoli, as the No. 1 in HDBaseT graphics cards in the market is bringing even more advanced features and new products at InfoComm 2019.

as the No. 1 in HDBaseT graphics cards in the market is bringing even more advanced features and new products at InfoComm 2019. AVPro Edge will present their single-gang HDBaseT wall plate transmitter, ideal for every office, classroom and huddle space.

will present their single-gang HDBaseT wall plate transmitter, ideal for every office, classroom and huddle space. Belden will be demoing their 4K UHD Media Cable, which takes up to 25% less space than other HDBaseT cabling solutions; it is certified for HDBaseT and Power over HDBaseT (PoH) applications and can deliver 4K content over 100m /328ft.

will be demoing their UHD Media Cable, which takes up to 25% less space than other HDBaseT cabling solutions; it is certified for HDBaseT and Power over HDBaseT (PoH) applications and can deliver content over /328ft. Cypress will present an interactive HDBaseT collaborative space solution, highlighting content-sharing, modern AV communication, and complete integration, while extending 4K video and USB2.0 devices (interactive whiteboard, touchscreens and webcams)

will present an interactive HDBaseT collaborative space solution, highlighting content-sharing, modern AV communication, and complete integration, while extending video and USB2.0 devices (interactive whiteboard, touchscreens and webcams) Fabrimex will demonstrate its HDBaseT industrial PC solution, extended with a dual-headed, embedded PCIe card, enabling power transmission as well as two pairs of independent signals to monitors.

will demonstrate its HDBaseT industrial PC solution, extended with a dual-headed, embedded PCIe card, enabling power transmission as well as two pairs of independent signals to monitors. Macro Image Technology' s MDIN series is a highly integrated video processor System-On-Chip, supporting up to 4K60.

s MDIN series is a highly integrated video processor System-On-Chip, supporting up to 4K60. MSolutions will showcase their All-Inclusive MS-TestPro HDBaseT tester, with HDBaseT spec. 2.0, DC Resistance and a new additional unit for testing HDMI cable 4K compatibility.

will showcase their All-Inclusive MS-TestPro HDBaseT tester, with HDBaseT spec. 2.0, DC Resistance and a new additional unit for testing HDMI cable compatibility. PTN Electronics will present a full line of AV products over HDBaseT: 18G Seamless w/ matrix outputs over HDBaseT, flexible scaling matrix over HDBaseT, KVM over HDBaseT, K-12 solution over HDBaseT, and collaboration over HDBaseT.

will present a full line of AV products over HDBaseT: 18G Seamless w/ matrix outputs over HDBaseT, flexible scaling matrix over HDBaseT, KVM over HDBaseT, K-12 solution over HDBaseT, and collaboration over HDBaseT. Silora R&D will demonstrate how its multimedia HDBaseT distribution and switching solutions (with patented galvanic isolation) enable healthcare institutions to display diverse information exactly when and where needed.

will demonstrate how its multimedia HDBaseT distribution and switching solutions (with patented galvanic isolation) enable healthcare institutions to display diverse information exactly when and where needed. Silvertel will show its IEEE802.3bt module solutions, including Ag5800, Ag5810(NEW) and Ag6800, ideal for high-power PoH applications.

will show its IEEE802.3bt module solutions, including Ag5800, Ag5810(NEW) and Ag6800, ideal for high-power PoH applications. Teledyne LeCroy will be presenting its 280 HDBaseT Test Set which enables professional AV integrators and installers to verify and troubleshoot complex HDMI and HDBaseT video distribution networks.

will be presenting its 280 HDBaseT Test Set which enables professional AV integrators and installers to verify and troubleshoot complex HDMI and HDBaseT video distribution networks. Valens will introduce its VS3000 HDBaseT Configurable Transceiver, the first and only ASIC chipset in the market that enables 4K@60/4:4:4, demonstrating port duality (configurable RX/TX), concurrent HDMI input & outputs, HDCP engines and audio extract & insert capabilities and more.

will introduce its VS3000 HDBaseT Configurable Transceiver, the first and only ASIC chipset in the market that enables 4K@60/4:4:4, demonstrating port duality (configurable RX/TX), concurrent HDMI input & outputs, HDCP engines and audio extract & insert capabilities and more. Zigen is showcasing their 4K HDBaseT, Dolby Vision-certified products that are perfectly suited for installations in cinema, medical, industrial, classrooms, conference rooms, video distribution and more.

HDBaseT, powered by the Valens chipset, enables all-in-one connectivity between ultra-HD video sources and remote displays through a single 100m/328ft CAT6 cable or fiber, delivering high definition 4K video, audio, USB, Ethernet, control signals and up to 100 watts of power.

Join us at InfoComm 2019 for more activities:

TECHTALK interactive live interviews and panel sessions with AVNATION, on Wednesday and Thursday, June 12-13 , from 10am to 4pm , in the Alliance booth (921)

, from , in the Alliance booth (921) On Wednesday, June 12 th , at 11:30am , the Installer Expert Program will take place in Room #W304A. Register and participate for a chance to win an MSolution HDBaseT Tester and receive 3 AVIXA's RUs.

, at , the Installer Expert Program will take place in Room #W304A. Register and participate for a chance to win an MSolution HDBaseT Tester and receive 3 AVIXA's RUs. On Thursday, June 13 th, at 4 pm , the Alliance will hold its traditional Happy HDBaseT Hour in our booth (921) – come and network with the top AV professionals in the industry.

About the HDBaseT Alliance

The HDBaseT Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high-definition, digital connectivity. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial and automotive sectors, and it has today more than 200 members and thousands of products.

