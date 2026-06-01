HDM Renewable Finance Rebrands as Maxwell Power

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HDM Renewable Finance, a leader in residential solar and battery storage financing, today announced it is rebranding as Maxwell Power ("Maxwell"), a new name and identity built to reflect the Company's evolution into a full-service consumer-facing power brand.

The rebrand translates the trust Maxwell has built over eight years—powering more than 20,000 homes and delivering 104% of promised generation—into a brand homeowners will be able to recognize and choose for reliable power and guaranteed savings. The new Maxwell brand will speak to what the Company actually delivers: guaranteed power, locked-in savings, and a relationship that lasts the life of the system.

Maxwell's prepaid PPA offers homeowners a reliable way to lock in their power rates for 20 years with a performance guarantee that they may count on. Maxwell underwrites, inspects, monitors, and services the solar and battery storage system, and if the system doesn't produce, the customer doesn't pay. The new brand is designed to make these benefits easier to explain, easier to understand, and more resonant with the homeowners that Maxwell's partners serve every day.

"Our channel partners are in the business of helping prudent homeowners adopt solar and battery storage, and we're in the business of helping them do that," said Dustin Dunaway, Maxwell's Chief Revenue Officer. "The Maxwell brand will give our installer partners a product that homeowners understand from a Company with a track-record they can trust; this is good for the customer, good for the channel, and good for our national energy transition."

The rebrand coincides with the announcement of a $750 million investment commitment from Fairtide Partners to finance battery storage and solar power projects, a signal of continued institutional confidence in Maxwell to deliver value to consumers and investors. The capital will also support expansion into new state markets where retail electricity prices have risen 19% or more since 2022, according to the US Department of Energy. A refreshed website and marketing materials for channel installation partners are expected to follow in the months ahead.

About Maxwell Power

Homeowners and businesses are Powered for Life™ when they work with Maxwell. We are the power company that guarantees energy and savings to homeowners and small commercial customers. We deploy solar and battery storage systems to customers' homes, monitor and maintain those systems, and ensure they deliver power. Our customers purchase power on long-term contracts that lock in savings. Since 2018, Maxwell has invested over $1 billion to help customers save an estimated $200 million. For more information about us please visit maxwellpower.com

SOURCE Maxwell Power