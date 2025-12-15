HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. Showcases Advanced HDMI® Gaming Technologies at CES 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) announced that its CES 2026 booth will spotlight HDMI gaming technologies with a range of demonstrations designed to engage both professional attendees and gaming enthusiasts.

The booth will feature the performance benefits of three HDMI cable types across interactive gaming demonstrations:

Ultra96 HDMI Cable , introduced in the recently released HDMI 2.2 Specification, will be on display with early prototypes

These demonstrations will highlight how the right HDMI connectivity drives exceptional performance for next-generation gaming experiences.

Key Gaming Demonstrations

High-Refresh Rate Performance - Showcasing the visual experience of a 500Hz gaming monitor powered by both an Xbox Series X and a high-performance, gaming-optimized PC , delivering ultra-smooth motion and lightning-fast responsiveness.

Showcasing the visual experience of a powered by both an and a , delivering ultra-smooth motion and lightning-fast responsiveness. Portable Console Big-Screen Gaming - Demonstrating how today's popular portable gaming consoles — including the Nintendo Switch 2 and Atari Gamestation Go — seamlessly connect to HDTVs using HDMI technology for big-screen gameplay, group entertainment, and immersive audio through eARC-enabled soundbars or multi-speaker systems.

Demonstrating how today's popular — including the and — seamlessly connect to using HDMI technology for big-screen gameplay, group entertainment, and through soundbars or multi-speaker systems. Modernized Retro Gaming Fun - Showing the latest retro-style gaming systems connected via HDMI cables for nostalgic gameplay upgraded with UltraHD video and audio on large displays.

Additional Advanced Gaming Enhancements on Display

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for smoother, tear-free frame visuals

for smoother, tear-free frame visuals Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) allowing for smooth, lag-free and uninterrupted interactivity

allowing for smooth, lag-free and uninterrupted interactivity Quick Frame Transport (QFT) for reduced latency and more immediate player feedback

HDMI LA booth is located in LVCC Central Hall #15819

About HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) is the agent appointed by the HDMI Forum to license Version 2.2 of the HDMI Specification and is the agent appointed by the HDMI Founders to license earlier HDMI Specifications. HDMI LA provides marketing, promotional, licensing and administrative services. For more information, please visit www.hdmi.org

