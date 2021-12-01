HDPE Pipe Market In India to Grow by 301.27 th tons | Alex Pipe India Pvt. Ltd. and Berila Electricals Pvt. Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The 120-page report on the HDPE pipe market in India includes segmentation by product (standard ducts, micro ducts, pathways, and others) and end-user (telecommunication, power, building and infrastructure, transport, and others). The market is driven by the superior properties of HDPE pipes. However, factors such as the threat of substitutes may challenge market growth.

Major HDPE Pipe in India Companies:

Alex Pipe India Pvt. Ltd.

Berila Electricals Pvt. Ltd.

Dutron Polymers Ltd.

EONN PLAST INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

Pvt. Ltd. Gamson India Pvt. Ltd.

GSK Irrigation Pvt. Ltd.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Mangalam Pipes Pvt. Ltd

Miraj Pipes and Fittings Pvt. Ltd.

and Fittings Pvt. Ltd. Nagarjuna Polymers

HDPE Pipe Market In India Product Outlook (Revenue, USD th tons, 2021-2026)

Standard ducts - size and forecast 2021-2026

Micro ducts - size and forecast 2021-2026

Pathways - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

HDPE Pipe Market In India End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD th tons, 2021-2026)

Telecommunication - size and forecast 2021-2026

Power - size and forecast 2021-2026

Building and infrastructure - size and forecast 2021-2026

Transport - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

HDPE Pipe Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% Market growth 2022-2026 301.27 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alex Pipe India Pvt. Ltd., Berila Electricals Pvt. Ltd., Dutron Polymers Ltd., EONN PLAST INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Gamson India Pvt. Ltd., GSK Irrigation Pvt. Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Mangalam Pipes Pvt. Ltd, Miraj Pipes and Fittings Pvt. Ltd., and Nagarjuna Polymers Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

