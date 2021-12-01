HDPE Pipe Market In India to Grow by 301.27 th tons | Alex Pipe India Pvt. Ltd. and Berila Electricals Pvt. Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Dec 01, 2021, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HDPE pipe market in India is set to grow by 301.27 th tons from 20201 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41%. This market forecast report uses detailed analysis and competitive benchmarking insights to help organizations in effective decision making.
The 120-page report on the HDPE pipe market in India includes segmentation by product (standard ducts, micro ducts, pathways, and others) and end-user (telecommunication, power, building and infrastructure, transport, and others). The market is driven by the superior properties of HDPE pipes. However, factors such as the threat of substitutes may challenge market growth.
Major HDPE Pipe in India Companies:
- Alex Pipe India Pvt. Ltd.
- Berila Electricals Pvt. Ltd.
- Dutron Polymers Ltd.
- EONN PLAST INDIA Pvt. Ltd.
- Gamson India Pvt. Ltd.
- GSK Irrigation Pvt. Ltd.
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
- Mangalam Pipes Pvt. Ltd
- Miraj Pipes and Fittings Pvt. Ltd.
- Nagarjuna Polymers
HDPE Pipe Market In India Product Outlook (Revenue, USD th tons, 2021-2026)
- Standard ducts - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Micro ducts - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Pathways - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
HDPE Pipe Market In India End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD th tons, 2021-2026)
- Telecommunication - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Power - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Building and infrastructure - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Transport - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
HDPE Pipe Market Scope in India
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41%
Market growth 2022-2026
301.27 thousand tons
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.97
Regional analysis
India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alex Pipe India Pvt. Ltd., Berila Electricals Pvt. Ltd., Dutron Polymers Ltd., EONN PLAST INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Gamson India Pvt. Ltd., GSK Irrigation Pvt. Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Mangalam Pipes Pvt. Ltd, Miraj Pipes and Fittings Pvt. Ltd., and Nagarjuna Polymers
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
