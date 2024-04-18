HDPE Pipe Market size is set to grow by USD 6.28 billion from 2023-2027, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., APL Apollo TUBES Ltd. and Astral Poly Technik Ltd., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HDPE pipe market size is estimated to grow by USD 6289.46 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 49%.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HDPE Pipe Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Numerous companies are capitalizing on this growing trend by implementing strategic measures such as alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Among the notable players in the cheese based snacks market are:

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., APL Apollo TUBES Ltd., Astral Poly Technik Ltd., Atkore Inc., Genuit Group Plc, Georg Fischer Ltd., Hexatronic Group AB, JM Eagle Inc, Lane Enterprises Inc., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, POLYPLASTIC Group, Prinsco Inc., PTT Public Co. Ltd., Qenos Pty Ltd., Unidelta Spa, Uponor Corp., Wavin BV, Chevron Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp.

Analyst Review

The High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipe market is experiencing significant growth due to the material's superior properties as a thermoplastic polymer. HDPE pipes offer excellent reliability and flexibility, making them ideal for various applications such as natural gas and petroleum distribution, water supply in farmlands, and infrastructure development. HDPE pipes are resistant to chemical corrosion, abrasion, and weathering, ensuring long-term durability. Installation in shifting soil is simplified with HDPE pipes due to their lightweight nature, reducing the need for heavy equipment. HDPE pipes are also used in automotive components, including fuel tanks and automotive bumpers, due to their resistance to emission regulations and vehicle weight. However, HDPE pipes face challenges in transportation due to their size and weight. Despite this, the market for HDPE pipes continues to expand, with applications in pesticide transportation and interior parts of vehicles. Plastic pollution remains a concern, but the reliability and flexibility of HDPE pipes make them a preferred choice for numerous industries.

Key Market Drivers

The HDPE pipe market experiences robust growth due to the escalating demand for water supply and sewage system pipes. The industrial sector's increasing need for water sources in refineries, processing plants, and oil and gas production drives this trend. Modern farming practices also contribute to the water demand. HDPE pipes offer advantages such as lightweight, resistance to chemicals, abrasion, and temperature tolerance. Infrastructure improvement in construction, including luxury apartments and sewage systems, necessitates reliable and flexible piping solutions. Gas distribution networks also benefit from HDPE's eco-friendly manufacturing process, using recycled materials like those produced by Jet Polymer Recycling. HDPE pipes' superior qualities, including resistance to weathering and carbon footprint reduction, make them a preferred choice over metal pipes for water, sewage, and natural gas applications.

Challenges and Opportunities

The HDPE pipe market plays a significant role in various sectors, including farmlands, water supply, and infrastructure development. HDPE pipes are preferred for their superior technical capabilities over traditional materials like PVC. In the agricultural sector, HDPE pipes are utilized for irrigation, ensuring optimal performance and water conservation. In the water supply industry, HDPE pipes offer durability, resistance to corrosion, and high strength, making them ideal for transporting fluids under internal and external pressures. Automotive components, such as fuel tanks and bumpers, also benefit from HDPE's lightweight properties and resistance to chemicals and emissions regulations. The mining sector relies on HDPE piping systems for mining exploration and extraction activities due to their durability and resistance to corrosion. PE 100 HDPE resin is a key component of these piping solutions, providing flexibility for bending and accommodating various applications. HDPE pipes are also recyclable, reducing plastic pollution and contributing to sustainable urban development initiatives. With water scarcity and wastage becoming increasingly critical issues, HDPE pipes offer efficient and cost-effective solutions for potable water and wastewater distribution. Governing agencies continue to recognize the importance of HDPE piping systems in ensuring reliable water distribution and minimizing water distribution losses.

The HDPE pipe market encompasses various industries, including water supply and sewage systems, oil and gas, and modern farming practices. HDPE pipes have surpassed traditional concrete and steel pipes due to their unique properties and innovations, such as resistance to chemicals, abrasion, and temperature tolerance. These pipes are commonly used in infrastructure improvement projects, such as construction of luxury apartments and sewage systems, as well as in gas distribution networks and plumbing systems. Despite their advantages, HDPE pipes' manufacturing process, using fusion techniques like butt fusion and electrofusion, can be time-consuming, leading to project delays, high costs, and the need for certified crews and fusion equipment. However, HDPE pipes' eco-friendly practices, including the use of recycled materials and jet polymer recycling, reduce their carbon footprint and align with environmental awareness. HDPE pipes are essential in various industries, including water supply, sewage systems, oil and gas, and refineries, where they transport crude oil, refined products like gasoline, and natural gas. Their lightweight nature, reliability, flexibility, and resistance to weathering make them ideal for transportation and installation in shifting soil conditions. Industry standards ensure the manufacturing process adheres to eco-friendly practices and maintains the highest quality.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Market Overview

The HDPE Pipe Market involves the production, sale, and installation of High-Density Polyethylene pipes. These pipes are known for their durability and resistance to various environmental conditions. The demand for HDPE pipes is significant in various sectors, including water and wastewater, oil and gas, and chemical industries. The production process of HDPE pipes includes extrusion, where raw materials are melted and formed into pipes, and injection molding, where the molten material is injected into a mold to create complex shapes. HDPE pipes are available in different sizes, lengths, and wall thicknesses to cater to various applications. The market for HDPE pipes is driven by factors such as increasing infrastructure development, growing demand for water and wastewater treatment, and the need for reliable and durable piping solutions in the oil and gas industry. The future of the HDPE pipe market looks promising, with advancements in technology leading to the development of pipes with enhanced properties and improved performance.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio