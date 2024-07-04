HDPE Pipes Market size is set to grow by USD 6.13 billlion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for water supply boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HDPE pipes market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.13 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for water supply is driving market growth, with a trend towards mechanical coupling in HDPE pipes. However, significant prevalence of substitutes poses a challenge. Key market players include Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., APL Apollo TUBES Ltd., Astral Ltd., Atkore Inc, Chevron Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., Genuit Group Plc, Georg Fischer Ltd., Hexatronic Group AB, JM Eagle Inc, Lane Enterprises Inc., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Orbia Advance Corp. S.A.B. De C.V., POLYPLASTIC Group, Prinsco Inc., PTT Public Co. Ltd., Qenos Pty Ltd., Unidelta Spa, Uponor Corp., and Wavin BV.

HDPE Pipes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6130.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.13 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries China, US, India, Germany, and France Key companies profiled Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., APL Apollo TUBES Ltd., Astral Ltd., Atkore Inc, Chevron Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., Genuit Group Plc, Georg Fischer Ltd., Hexatronic Group AB, JM Eagle Inc, Lane Enterprises Inc., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Orbia Advance Corp. S.A.B. De C.V., POLYPLASTIC Group, Prinsco Inc., PTT Public Co. Ltd., Qenos Pty Ltd., Unidelta Spa, Uponor Corp., and Wavin BV

Market Driver

HDPE pipes are extensively utilized in key industries like mining and construction, surpassing traditional concrete and steel pipes due to their distinctive properties and innovations. Joining HDPE pipes typically involves butt fusion and electrofusion techniques, which apply heat and pressure to the pipe ends to create a seal. However, these methods can be time-consuming, leading to project delays, and are costly due to the need for certified crews and expensive fusion equipment. To address these challenges, Victaulic Company introduced mechanical pipe joining systems using grooved and plain-end mechanical couplings for HDPE pipes. This technology significantly reduces project completion time, eliminates the need for additional valves, and lowers inventory costs. Weather conditions, such as moisture, snow, rain, or condensation, can impact fusion techniques by increasing heating time and creating ambiguity in joint integrity. In contrast, mechanical couplings offer weather-independent, quick, and easy installations, making them increasingly popular in the HDPE piping system market. This trend is anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The HDPE pipes market is experiencing significant growth in various industries. In oil and gas, HDPE pipes are widely used in crude oil transport, refineries, and processing plants for refined products like gasoline. Modern farming practices also utilize HDPE for water sourcing and plumbing systems. Construction sectors, including luxury apartments and sewage systems, benefit from HDPE's resistance to chemicals, abrasion, and temperature tolerance. In gas distribution networks, lightweight and eco-friendly HDPE pipes reduce carbon footprint and are flexible for installation in challenging environments. HDPE's reliability in transporting natural gas and petroleum distribution makes it a preferred choice over traditional materials. Jet Polymer Recycling and use of recycled materials further contribute to environmental awareness. HDPE, a thermoplastic polymer, offers resistance to chemical corrosion, weathering, and reliability in demanding conditions.

Market Challenges

The HDPE pipe market has experienced significant shifts in the pipeline industry due to the introduction of high-performance plastic pipes as an alternative to metallic pipes. HDPE pipes are favored by industries such as construction, irrigation, and chemicals due to their superior technical capabilities compared to PVC pipes. However, HDPE pipes come with a higher price tag, approximately double the cost of rubber ring-jointed PVC pipes. In the irrigation sector, HDPE pipes with electrofusion joints are commonly used for hardscape applications, while PVC pipes are preferred for softscape projects due to their cost-effectiveness. Energy efficiency is another factor influencing the choice of pipes, with PVC pipes requiring less energy to produce and having a smaller carbon footprint than HDPE pipes. Currently, around 65% of water supply pipes in the US are made of PVC, resulting in substantial cost savings of USD35 - USD37 billion over the past century. Flexibility is another area where PVC and polypropylene pipes outperform HDPE pipes, as HDPE pipes have poor ultraviolet resistance and lower stiffness. These factors pose a significant threat to the growth of the HDPE pipe market, as substitutes may be preferred in certain applications.

- over the past century. Flexibility is another area where PVC and polypropylene pipes outperform HDPE pipes, as HDPE pipes have poor ultraviolet resistance and lower stiffness. These factors pose a significant threat to the growth of the HDPE pipe market, as substitutes may be preferred in certain applications. The HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) pipes market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for durable and corrosion-resistant piping solutions in various industries. In the agricultural sector, HDPE pipes are increasingly being used for irrigation systems due to their flexibility and resistance to chemicals and UV light. In the water supply sector, HDPE pipes offer advantages such as high strength, lightweight properties, and resistance to external pressure, making them ideal for transportation networks and water distribution systems. In the automotive industry, HDPE pipes are used for fuel tanks, automotive components like bumpers, and interior parts due to their lightweight properties and resistance to chemicals and emissions. However, challenges such as water scarcity, water wastage, and increasing regulations on emission and vehicle weight are driving the demand for HDPE pipes in the water supply and automotive industries. Additionally, the mining sector is adopting HDPE pipes for mining exploration and extraction activities due to their durability and resistance to corrosion. HDPE resin is used to manufacture PE 100 HDPE pipes, which can withstand internal and external pressure and transport fluids like water, wastewater, and chemicals without damage. Overall, HDPE pipes offer sustainable and cost-effective solutions for various industries, making them a preferred choice for piping systems in water supply, agriculture, automotive, and mining sectors.

Segment Overview

This hdpe pipes market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Water supply

1.2 Agricultural irrigation

1.3 Sewage system

1.4 Oil and gas

1.5 Others Type 2.1 PE 100

2.2 PE 80

2.3 PE 63 Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Water supply- The global water supply market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for water caused by population growth and changing consumption patterns. Approximately 1% more water is required annually for various sectors, including industry, energy, domestic use, and infrastructure. Irrigation accounts for the largest water consumption at 65%-70%. HDPE pipes, such as PE80, PE100, and PE100-RC, are commonly used for water supply systems due to their durability, strain and corrosion resistance, and non-toxic composition. These pipes can last over 50 years and do not affect water taste or odor. HDPE pipes' unique features include resistance to high-pressure points, resistance to fissure spread, rapid temperature expansion or contraction, ease of transport, handling, and assembly, and standardized fabrication. The rise in urbanization and infrastructure development is expected to fuel the global HDPE pipe market's growth in water supply systems during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes, made from thermoplastic polymer, offer superior reliability and flexibility in various industries. HDPE pipes resist chemical corrosion, making them ideal for natural gas and petroleum distribution. In agriculture, they ensure water supply to farmlands without contamination from pesticides. Their resistance to abrasion and weathering makes them suitable for transportation of natural gas and water. HDPE pipes are also used in automotive components such as fuel tanks and bumpers due to their lightweight and high fuel efficiency. However, installation can be a challenge in shifting soil conditions, requiring specific fittings and joints. HDPE pipes contribute to reducing plastic pollution as they have a long lifespan and are easily recyclable. Despite their advantages, HDPE pipes face competition from metal pipes in certain applications due to emission regulations and vehicle weight concerns.

Market Research Overview

High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes are made from a thermoplastic polymer known for their reliability in challenging environments. These pipes offer superior corrosion resistance, making them ideal for transporting natural gas, petroleum, and other fluids in industries prone to chemical corrosion. HDPE pipes are flexible, allowing for easy installation in various terrains, including those with shifting soil. They are also resistant to weathering, abrasion, and temperature fluctuations. HDPE pipes are used extensively in sectors like agriculture for irrigation, in water supply systems for potable water and wastewater, and in the mining sector for mining exploration and extraction activities. Their lightweight properties make them a preferred choice for transportation networks, reducing the carbon footprint. HDPE pipes are also used in modern farming practices for water supply and in plumbing systems for luxury apartments and sewage systems. HDPE pipes come in various grades like PE 100 HDPE, and their resistance to chemicals, abrasion, and temperature makes them suitable for use in refineries, processing plants, and refined products like gasoline. HDPE resin is also used in automotive components such as bumpers and fuel tanks due to its high strength and resistance to impact damage. The increasing focus on emission regulations and vehicle weight reduction in the automotive industry has led to an increased demand for HDPE pipes in automotive applications. HDPE pipes are also recyclable, making them an eco-friendly option for various industries. Overall, HDPE pipes offer durable piping solutions that are flexible, lightweight, and resistant to various external factors, making them a preferred choice for various applications.

