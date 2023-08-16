HDPE Pipes Market to grow by USD 6,289.46 million between 2022 - 2027

Growing Demand for Water Supply Drive Market Growth.

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDPE Pipes Market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2022 and 2027, with an estimated increase of USD 6,289.46 million. The report covers the market segmentation by application (water supply, agricultural irrigation, sewage system, oil and gas, and others), type segmentation (PE 100, PE 80, and PE 63) and geographical segmentation (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HDPE Pipe Market 2023-2027

The HDPE Pipes Market's robust growth is fueled by two key drivers. Firstly, the rising demand for water supply, driven by population growth, industrial activities, and changing consumption patterns. Secondly, the increased use of HDPE pipes in landfill applications, where their chemical compatibility plays a vital role in effective solid waste management. These factors collectively outlines the pivotal role of HDPE pipes in addressing crucial infrastructure needs and environmental concerns.

Growth Prospects for HDPE Pipes Market in Emerging Markets include:

Amidst its growth potential, the HDPE Pipes Market faces challenges in effectively managing demand fluctuations and seasonality. Peaks in demand require extra resources, while off-peak periods pose consistency and cost management challenges. Addressing these issues will be vital for sustained success in this dynamic market. Technavio provides a report on HDPE Pipes Market that includes the market's key drivers, trends, challenges, and customer landscape, download the sample report now.

The research report on the HDPE Pipes Market also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 20 market companies, including Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., APL Apollo TUBES Ltd., Atkore Inc., Genuit Group Plc, Georg Fischer Ltd., Hexatronic Group AB, JM Eagle Inc, Lane Enterprises Inc., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, POLYPLASTIC Group, Prinsco Inc., PTT Public Co. Ltd., Qenos Pty Ltd., Unidelta Spa, Uponor Corp., Wavin BV, Chevron Corp., and Formosa Plastics Corp.

These companies are implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and service launches, to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

The HDPE Pipes Market's promising growth is driven by escalating demand for water supply and increased utilization in landfill applications. The market must also grapple with challenges related to managing demand fluctuations. By addressing these challenges and leveraging its drivers, the HDPE Pipes Market is positioned for a resilient and impactful future in diverse industries. Buy the full report and make informed decisions to uplift your company.

Below, find a few related reports:

PVC Pipes Market: The PVC pipes market share is expected to increase by USD 5.12 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.11%. The report covers market segmentation by product (unplasticized PVC, plasticized PVC, and chlorinated PVC) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Spoolable Pipes Market: The spoolable pipes market is projected to grow by USD 743.7 million with a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report covers spoolable pipes market segmentation by type (thermoplastic and thermoset) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

