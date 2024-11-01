HDR by Barco Kicks Off the Holidays with 'Red One,' starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, from Amazon MGM Studios

The Jake Kasdan-directed movie will open in Barco's groundbreaking HDR Lightsteering technology on November 15

HDR by Barco cinema experiences are available in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Miami and Kansas City

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barco, the leader in laser-powered cinema solutions, continues its special exhibition of the highly anticipated HDR by Barco cinema format for moviegoers by kicking off the holiday season with the release of Amazon MGM Studios' Red One on November 15. Part of an ongoing collaboration with AMC Theatres, B&B Theatres, and Regal Cinemas, the HDR by Barco program, which launched in September, gives moviegoers in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Miami and Kansas City the opportunity to be among the first in the world to experience Barco's groundbreaking High Dynamic Range (HDR) presentation with Lightsteering.

Based on the company's patented Lightsteering technology, Barco's approach to HDR works by strategically redistributing light on screen to produce highlights that are over 6x brighter than traditional projection, while retaining rich details in the darks for greater depth, clarity, and range. HDR by Barco delivers expansive creative possibilities for filmmakers, producing a wide color gamut with high-contrast images that captivate audiences.

Red One opens in HDR by Barco premium auditoriums on November 15, 2024.

HDR by Barco is available in select premium screens at:

AMC Americana at Brand 18 ( Los Angeles, CA )

) Regal Dania Pointe ( Miami - Ft. Lauderdale, FL )

( - ) AMC Barrywoods 24 ( Kansas City, MO )

) B&B Theatres Red Oak 12 ( Dallas, TX )

) Regal Times Square ( New York, NY )

About Barco

Barco, headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), is a global company leading in visualization, networking, and collaboration technology. Its innovative solutions drive advancements in the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment markets. At the heart of Barco's success are over 3,000 dedicated 'visioneers', each passionately contributing to driving change through technology. Listed on Euronext (BAR), Reuters (BARBt.BR), and Bloomberg (BAR BB), Barco realized sales of 1,050 million euro in 2023. For further insights, please visit www.barco.com or connect on X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Barco. Visioneering a bright tomorrow. © 2024

