HDR Incorporated Involved in $18 Billion Worth of Projects, Ranging from LNG Exports to Rail, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--HDR Incorporated (Omaha, Nebraska) is maintaining its role as a top U.S. engineering firm for transportation, infrastructure and power transmission projects as it dips its toes into the growing liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry. Industrial Info is tracking nearly $18 billion in active projects involving HDR, including nearly $8 billion worth that are under construction or in their advanced engineering phases.
Within this article: Details on some of the highest-valued projects involving HDR, including Kinder Morgan Incorporated's Elba Island LNG facility and an international transmission line.
Other companies featured: Royal Dutch Shell plc, Manitoba Hydro, Minnesota Power and ALLETTE Incorporated.
