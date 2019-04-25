HDS Announces Increased Investment from Ingram Micro

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HDS announced today that Ingram Micro Inc., the global leader in technology and supply chain services, is further strengthening its relationship with HDS Global and the RoboFS Purchaser Program with an additional $10 million note investment. This commitment follows an initial investment by Ingram Micro in HDS Global in July 2017. HDS said the additional investment is expected to help speed the development of RoboFS – a software-defined, end-to-end fulfillment system combining intelligent vision and AI with mobile and articulated robots that can, from a single installation, support highly flexible and scalable sorting, storage, retrieval and picking in large scale manufacturing and distribution operations. As a part of the company's ongoing commitment to HDS, Ken Beyer, Ingram Micro executive vice president, and president, Commerce & Lifecycle Services, has joined the HDS board of directors.

Beyer commented, "With a global network of over 150 logistics facilities, we are excited to continue to support HDS and the company's development of RoboFS, which we believe will dramatically advance service level capabilities and deliver efficiencies across the supply chain. We look forward to continuing to work with Louis and his team to bring automated robotic fulfillment technology to market."

"We believe that this latest investment from Ingram Micro is validation that HDS is on the right track in our goal to revolutionize warehouse fulfillment with our RoboFS technology," said Louis Borders, CEO of HDS. "We are pleased to have Ken join our board and look forward to the expertise and insights he will bring to our company. We are creating a productized automated fulfillment system that will give our partners a true competitive advantage."

Ingram Micro previously secured exclusive rights to RoboFS in the IT, mobility, and connected device distribution and logistics services industries. HDS is also working on an ecommerce offering and an immersive and comprehensive retail offering. RoboFS will enable HDS to offer a broad assortment of SKUs from a wide range of leading retail brands and deliver them to the home.

