HDS Companies Joins the National Council of State Housing Agencies' Leadership Circle

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing and Development Services, Inc. (HDS Companies) and its two business divisions, Housing and Development Software and eHousingPlus, the leading providers of diverse business solutions and professional services in the U.S. Affordable Housing and Community Development Marketplace, have joined the National Council of State Housing Agencies (NCSHA) as a Leadership Circle Member. This move demonstrates HDS' desire to increase its level of collaborations with current and future clients and agency partners throughout the U.S. Affordable Housing Market at large.

For more than 50 years, state Housing Finance Agencies (HFAs) has played a central role in the nation's affordable housing system, delivering financing to make possible the purchase, development and rehabilitation of affordable homes and rental apartments for low- and middle-income households. NCSHA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization created to advance, through advocacy and education, the efforts of the nation's state HFAs and their partners to provide affordable housing to those who need it.

"We are thrilled to welcome HDS to NCSHA's Leadership Circle," said Stockton Williams, NCSHA Executive Director. "HDS has long been a leading service provider to state housing finance agencies and an active participant in NCSHA events."

HDS Companies recognizes NCSHA as an indispensable partner. HDS' decision to take on a leading role and join the prestigious Leadership Circle represents its further support of the mission of the NCSHA. The HDS Corporate Management Team is looking forward to working with NCSHA in addressing a broad spectrum of shared goals to further expand the Affordable Housing Market, from strengthening current agency partner collaborations to creating new partnerships with a broad range of associates, such as NCSHA's Executive Committee and Board of Directors, HFA executive directors and board members, and top affiliate members who represent the housing finance agencies of virtually every U.S. state and territory.

"Our desire is to network and engage with agency stakeholders in housing finance, in addition to HUD, Treasury, and key Legislative representatives to strengthen the solutions available to this market." -Cristina Miranda Gilson, Founder, and CEO at HDS Companies

For more information on the National Council of State Housing Agencies, please visit NCSHA or for more information on Housing and Development Services, Inc., please visit HDS Companies.

MEDIA CONTACT

M. Elena Miranda

Vice President of Business Development and Marketing

elena.miranda@hdsoftware.com

About Housing and Development Services, Inc. (HDS Companies)

Founded in 1998, Housing and Development Services, Inc. (HDS Companies), through its two business divisions, Housing and Development Software, and eHousingPlus, is the leading provider of diverse business solutions and professional technical services in the U.S. Affordable Housing and Community Development Marketplace. HDS has collaborated with more than 150 state and local agencies throughout the continental United States and has remained on top of its game for the last 22 years.

Related Images

hds-companies.jpg

HDS Companies

Housing and Development Services, Inc., also known as HDS Companies, is a dynamic customer-centered and solutions-driven corporation headquartered in South Florida. For over two decades, HDS Companies has offered a depth of experience to the Affordable Housing Marketplace through its two business divisions, Housing and Development Software and eHousingPlus.

SOURCE HDS Companies

Related Links

https://www.hds-companies.com

