HDT Awarded $432 Million Contract for Army Standard Family of Rigid Wall Shelters

News provided by

HDT GLOBAL

Apr 15, 2024, 09:00 ET

SOLON, Ohio, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Global (HDT) announced today the award of a $432 million contract to supply the U.S. Army with Rigid Wall Shelters. The program, known as the Army Standard Family of Rigid Wall Shelters Phase 1 (ASF-RWS P1), consists of both expandable and non-expandable rigid wall shelters. This award underscores HDT's commitment to innovation and excellence in serving the expeditionary needs of our warfighters.

Continue Reading
HDT has been selected to supply the U. S. Army with Rigid Wall Shelters.
HDT has been selected to supply the U. S. Army with Rigid Wall Shelters.

"We're delighted to be selected by the Army for this important program," said Kevin McSweeney, HDT Global President and CEO. "HDT is the industry leader in shelter solutions for the DoD and allied partners. HDT is committed to providing needed capabilities to our Warfighters as they face new challenges on the modern battlefield."

The $432,605,000 hybrid (firm-fixed-price and firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment) contract will yield 60 individual shelter variants. They are constructed to increase operational energy efficiency, maximize commonality, promote sustainability and drive down lifecycle costs. HDT's rigid wall shelters are optimized for multi-domain operations and will serve as the backbone of the US Army's modernization, mobilization and protection initiatives.

About HDT: Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, HDT Global is a leading manufacturer and integrator of state-of-the-art, unmanned, platform, and expeditionary solutions across defense, aerospace and government markets. We design and produce robotic systems, specialty transport vehicles, shelters, power generation equipment, environmental control systems, air filtration devices and other engineered technologies that are currently used by U.S. and allied military worldwide, as well as civilian government and commercial customers. Proven solutions for extreme environments. We're there with you. For more information, visit www.hdtglobal.com.

SOURCE HDT GLOBAL

Also from this source

HDT Set to Unveil WOLF-X at AUSA Annual Meeting

HDT Set to Unveil WOLF-X at AUSA Annual Meeting

Team HDT, announced today that they will unveil their groundbreaking RCV solution, the WOLF-X, to Army leaders and defense industry professionals at...
WOLF-X Prototype Selected for the RCV Program Phase 1 Contract Award to McQ

WOLF-X Prototype Selected for the RCV Program Phase 1 Contract Award to McQ

Team HDT, primed by McQ, announced today the selection of the WOLF-X by the U.S. Army for the Remote Combat Vehicle (RCV) program Phase I contract...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Awards

Image1

U.S. State Policy

News Releases in Similar Topics