HDT Bio Receives $1 Million Award from BLUE KNIGHT™ Resident QuickFire Challenge in Support of Project NextGen

HDT Bio Corp.

04 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • Award will fund the development of HDT-201, HDT Bio's thermo-stable and broad-spectrum intranasal RIG-I Agonist RNA SARS-CoV-2 antiviral candidate

  • HDT-201 investigated as pre-exposure or post exposure prophylactic in high-risk situations

SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Bio Corp., a clinical-stage private company developing advanced RNA products to treat and prevent infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it has received a $1 million award from the BLUE KNIGHT Resident QuickFire Challenge. BLUE KNIGHT is a joint initiative between the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS (JLABS). The award will be used to support further development of HDT-201, HDT Bio's thermo-stable and broad-spectrum intranasal small RIG-I Agonist RNA antiviral candidate to prevent infection and transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

"We are honored to be recognized as an awardee of the BLUE KNIGHT Resident QuickFire Challenge and welcome the opportunity to collaborate together with BARDA to increase preparedness against new and ongoing epidemics. We look forward to advancing HDT-201 into the clinic. Preclinical data demonstrate that HDT-201 may trigger innate antiviral responses that inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication, reduce viral loads in the nasal cavity and lungs, prevent progression to severe disease, and block viral transmission," commented Steve Reed, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of HDT Bio.

About HDT-201

HDT-201 is a thermo-stable and broad-spectrum intranasal small RIG-I Agonist RNA antiviral candidate combined with HDT's proprietary nucleic acid formulation technology, LION. An antiviral candidate for the prevention of infection and transmission of SARS-CoV-2, HDT-201 is being investigated as a pre-exposure prophylactic in high-risk situations, or as a post-exposure prophylactic and therapeutic administered immediately following exposure or presentation with viral-associated symptoms. It is room-temperature stable for 6 months and refrigerator stable for a minimum of 18 months.

About HDT Bio

HDT Bio is a Seattle-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company. With core technology and expertise in nucleic acid formulation, the company develops products that seek to harness host-directed immune responses. HDT Bio's work focuses on infectious disease and oncology vaccines and therapeutics through early-stage collaborations with partners worldwide. The company's vaccine platforms combine formulation and adjuvant ingredients to stabilize and deliver RNA to the immune system to stimulate responses. HDT Bio's repRNA/LION is the first self-amplifying RNA vaccine platform to ever receive a regulatory authorization.
