HDT Bio Receives $749,000 EZBAA Contract and Partners with BARDA Under Project NextGen's Enabler's Program

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Bio Corp., a clinical-stage private company developing advanced RNA products to treat and prevent infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it has partnered with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under Project NextGen's Enabler's program. Through this partnership, HDT Bio has received a $749,000 contract, which will support proof-of-concept studies for on-demand manufacturing and release processes that use HDT Bio's LION™ formulation for RNA vaccine production.

The Project NextGen Enabler's program aims to advance next generation vaccine and therapeutics technologies, including the development of innovative cGMP manufacturing of vaccines that decrease costs, speed production, increase efficacy, and improve access.

LION is a proprietary nanoemulsion tailored for RNA-based vaccines and therapeutics production designed to enable facile formulation and faster manufacturing compared to the characteristics of standard lipid nanoparticles (LNP) used in existing products. The study will provide proof-of-concept data on the LION platform in support of on-demand manufacturing and release processes that enable rapid production of 1000 repRNA vaccine doses in 7 days.

"We are honoured to collaborate with BARDA through the receipt of this award under the Project NextGen Enabler's program. Our AMPLIFY™ platform, containing our repRNA and LION formulation technology, may benefit many aspects of pandemic preparedness. These efforts include enabling ease of formulation, accelerating manufacturing timelines, and reducing the costs of storage and transportation. We look forward to contributing to the broader access to treatment and prevention strategies of future infectious diseases," commented Steven Reed, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of HDT Bio.

The funding will also support development of novel microfluidic mixing chips that enable automated, rapid-release, assay-free preparation of vaccines. For more information about the Project NextGen's Enabler's program, please visit its website at https://www.medicalcountermeasures.gov/nextgen

This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50123C00051.

About HDT Bio

HDT Bio is a Seattle-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company. With core technology and expertise in nucleic acid formulation, the company develops products that seek to harness host-directed immune responses. HDT Bio's work focuses on infectious disease and oncology vaccines and therapeutics through early-stage collaborations with partners worldwide. The company's vaccine platforms combine formulation and adjuvant ingredients to stabilize and deliver RNA to the immune system to stimulate responses. HDT Bio's repRNA/LION™ is the first self-amplifying RNA vaccine platform to ever receive a regulatory authorization.

Learn more at https://www.hdt.bio

