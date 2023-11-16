HDT Bio to Participate in World Vaccine Congress West Coast 2023

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Bio Corp., a clinical-stage private company developing advanced RNA products to treat and prevent infectious diseases and cancer, today announced its participation at the World Vaccine Congress West Coast 2023 in Santa Clara, California, from November 27 through 30, 2023.

HDT Bio's AMPLIFY vaccine platform combines repRNA coding for an antigen target and LION™ formulation technology to provide a versatile solution for a range of pathologies, from infectious diseases to cancer. The platform offers increased safety and potency, simplified manufacturing, and improved temperature stability compared to traditional RNA vaccines, allowing for increased efficacy with the potential for multivalency. 

Steven Reed, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of HDT Bio will moderate a panel entitled, "SupeRNAtural: Realizing the potential of RNA therapeutics for ID & Cancer," on Wednesday, November 29, at 10:15 a.m. PT in Hall B. Panel participants include Zelanna Goldberg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Replicate Bioscience, Inc., Robert Shoemaker, Ph.D., Co-Chief of Chemopreventive Agent Development at the National Cancer Institute, and Joshua DiNapoli, Ph.D., Global Project Head mRNA Platform of Sanofi. The panel will discuss the wide variety of RNA molecules used to inhibit infectious diseases and cancer, along with common challenges within the field.

Dr. Steven Reed will also deliver a presentation entitled, "AMPLIFY Vaccine Platform: repRNA + LION™," as part of the Cancer and Immunotherapy portion of the conference on Wednesday, November 29, at 1:05 p.m. PT. HDT Bio's AMPLIFY platform is designed to enhance flexibility of manufacturing, improve stability during storage, while increasing cellular immune responses.

Additionally, Darrick Carter, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Senior Advisor of HDT Bio, will deliver a presentation entitled, "JO - opening tumor junctions to treat cancer" as part of the Immune Profiling session, on Wednesday, November 29, at 3:30 p.m. PT.

"The World Vaccine Congress West Coast 2023 has evolved into an impactful and influential platform, seamlessly integrating advancements in cancer and infectious disease research, bringing together innovative minds in the field of vaccines and immunology. At HDT Bio, we're dedicated to pioneering solutions for infectious diseases and cancer, and we believe that the future of preventive healthcare lies in the potential of RNA technologies." commented Dr. Steven Reed, CEO of HDT Bio. "We look forward to sharing our insights, exchange ideas, and collaborate with the brilliant minds gathered at this conference, as well as highlighting the advances of our AMPLIFY vaccine platform, and our ACCESS junction opener technology designed to improve tumor penetrance."

About HDT Bio

HDT Bio is a Seattle-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company. With core technology and expertise in nucleic acid formulation, the company develops products that seek to harness host-directed immune responses. HDT Bio's work focuses on infectious disease and oncology vaccines and therapeutics through early-stage collaborations with partners worldwide. The company's vaccine platforms combine formulation and adjuvant ingredients to stabilize and deliver RNA to the immune system to stimulate responses. HDT Bio's repRNA/LION is the first self-amplifying RNA vaccine platform to ever receive a regulatory authorization. Learn more at https://www.hdt.bio.

