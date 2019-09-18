HDT Global Announces the Acquisition of Berg Companies

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Global (HDT), a leading provider of highly engineered solutions for extreme environments across defense, aerospace and government markets, announced today the acquisition of Berg Companies, Inc., a Spokane, Washington-based manufacturer of hard and soft wall shelter systems, fuel and water systems and power management solutions.

In operation for more than eight decades, HDT is the world leader in the design and manufacturing of proven expeditionary solutions for austere locations. With this completed transaction, HDT expands its offering in mobile enclosures, power management and water and fuel containment systems. The acquisition adds two facilities located in Spokane, Washington, to the list of HDT locations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

"HDT leadership is thrilled to welcome Berg employees to our team of highly experienced, customer-focused professionals," said Vincent Buffa, President and CEO, HDT Global. "The products and services they provide complement our current portfolio, moving us forward in our mission to provide superior mobile infrastructure products to our war fighters and U.S. allies globally."

"We're excited to add our capabilities to the HDT family," added Don Myers, President and CEO of Berg Companies, Inc. "Our expeditionary rigid wall shelter systems dovetail nicely with HDT's state-of-the-art expeditionary solutions. We're proud of our 136-year legacy and thrilled to be joining forces with HDT in support of the war fighter."

About HDT: Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, HDT Global is widely recognized for its industry-leading production of state-of-the-art, fully integrated expeditionary solutions, including shelters, generators, heaters, air filtration devices, robotics and other engineered technologies, currently used by U.S. and allied military units worldwide, as well as civilian government and commercial customers. Proven solutions for extreme environments. We're there with you. For more information, visit www.hdtglobal.com.

