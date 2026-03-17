HDT Robotics Deploys Hunter WOLF Unmanned Ground Vehicles for Military Training and Evaluation

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Robotics has deployed Hunter WOLF unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) for use in military training and operational evaluation activities. The training introduces operators to the vehicle's operation, use, and maintenance while demonstrating multiple mission configurations in realistic field conditions.

The HDT Hunter WOLF

The Hunter WOLF, a vehicle developed out of HDT's Advanced Battle Lab, is a multi-mission ground vehicle robotic platform designed to reduce soldier workload, extend operational duration, and keep soldiers in the field longer with less fatigue and at safer distances. It can serve as a communications platform, a logistics mover, a casualty evacuation system, or an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform. The vehicle uses commercially available components that simplify field maintenance.

Reducing the physical burden on soldiers while increasing operational flexibility remains central to HDT's mission. "We're focused on giving soldiers a capability that helps them do their job while reducing their exposure to risk. The Hunter WOLF has gone through rigorous testing, is battlefield tested, and ready now," said Tom Van Doren, President, Robotics Sector at HDT.

During training, soldiers will operate Hunter WOLF vehicles configured for communications, sustainment, and support. These configurations include:

Two Vehicle-mounted Tactical Radios (AN/VRC-158)

Five Universal Battery Chargers (UBC)

60-gallon Water Purification Systems

Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC)

15kW Mobile Power Export (120/240VAC inverter offload)

Extended Cargo Rails for Equipment Transport

The training gives soldiers hands-on experience operating and maintaining the platform and will demonstrate the use of autonomy kits and casualty evacuation.

About HDT: HDT develops rugged, modular robotic systems to perform tasks in hazardous and demanding environments. Building on a legacy of advanced government and industrial robotics development, the company engineers precision manipulators and mobile platforms that reduce personnel risk while enabling critical operations in remote, contaminated, or unsafe environments. For more information visit HDTHunterWOLF.com.

SOURCE HDT Robotics