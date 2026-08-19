HDX 27-Gallon Defender Tote Receives 2026 Apartment Therapy Organization Award

Heavy-duty storage tote recognized among the year's best products for creating more organized homes

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreate, the innovation-based manufacturing company behind The Home Depot's HDX home storage products, announced today that the HDX 27-Gallon Defender Tote has received a 2026 Organization Award from Apartment Therapy, recognizing it as one of the year's leading home organization solutions. The heavy-duty storage tote is designed for organizing and protecting belongings in garages, basements, workshops and other long-term storage environments.

27-Gallon HDX Defender Tote

Designed and manufactured by Kreate exclusively for The Home Depot, the HDX 27-Gallon Defender Tote combines heavy-duty protection with practical, long-term organization. The award-winning tote is part of the larger HDX Defender collection, which also includes 6.5-quart and 14-gallon sizes, giving consumers a modular, stackable system for organizing everything from small household items to seasonal décor, outdoor gear and emergency supplies.

Award-winning features include:

Waterproof and dustproof protection with integrated gaskets

Heavy-duty latches for that protect contents from moisture, dust and dirt

Clear bin and lid for easy identification of stored items

Stackable, modular design within the HDX Defender collection

Available exclusively at The Home Depot

Apartment Therapy's annual Organization Awards highlight 40 products across five categories: bathroom, bedroom and closet, kitchen, travel and any room. Winners are selected following hundreds of hours of product testing and review by the publication's editorial team.

The award win reflects growing consumer demand for durable, modular storage solutions that help homeowners organize and protect seasonal décor, outdoor gear, emergency supplies and everyday household items. Kreate is committed to reimagining familiar household products through intelligent design, advanced engineering and modern manufacturing. Through its exclusive relationship with The Home Depot, Kreate designs and manufactures storage and home improvement products across several of the retailer's private-label brands. In 2025, Kreate was named The Home Depot's Partner of the Year for Storage for the second year in a row.

The HDX 27-Gallon Defender Tote is available exclusively at The Home Depot. The full list of Apartment Therapy award winners can be viewed https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/features/organization-awards.

About Kreate

Kreate is a leader in design and innovative, sustainable solutions that serve millions of customers through its exclusive partnership with Home Depot. With a focus on a variety of product categories, including plumbing, cleaning, lawn & garden, home organization and construction, Kreate combines engineering precision, sustainability leadership and private-label expertise to deliver differentiated products that drive category growth. Leveraging its innovation centers, equipped with 3D printer technology, Kreate is creating smarter, cleaner and more efficient solutions that move the industry forward, Kreate redefines what's possible in modern manufacturing.

Media Contact

Trevelino/Keller

[email protected]

SOURCE Kreate