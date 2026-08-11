Kreate Launches The HDX Nano Tough Tote, Delivering Miniature Organization for Life's Smallest Essentials

New nano tote helps homeowners easily store the smallest everyday household items, like craft supplies, hardware and toys

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreate, a leading innovation-based manufacturing company, today announced the launch of the HDX Nano Tough Tote, a miniature, palm-sized storage solution. Available exclusively at The Home Depot for a limited time, this tiny tote delivers durable organization for life's smallest and most easily misplaced items. The nano joins Kreate's expanding range of small storage solutions, following the HDX 2.5-Qt Mini Tough Tote, released earlier this year, and the HDX 6.5-Qt Mini Tote, introduced in 2025.

HDX Nano Tough Tote

Measuring 5.7 by 3 by 4 inches, the HDX Nano Tough Tote is perfect for organizing sewing supplies, craft materials, small hardware, kitchen essentials, or toy accessories. The HDX Nano Tough Tote offers a space-efficient way to keep essentials neatly contained and easy to find. Its compact design fits seamlessly into drawers, shelves, workbenches, closets, and other spaces where organization is essential.

With a secure snap-tight lid, the HDX Nano Tough Tote is both stackable for efficient organization and nestable for compact storage when not in use. It is proudly made in the USA and available for a limited time while supplies last.

Kreate is the designer, manufacturer and distributor for the HDX and Husky storage solution brands, both exclusive to The Home Depot and trusted in many American homes. In 2025, Kreate was named The Home Depot's Partner of the Year for Storage for the second year in a row, and its award-winning products can be found at Home Depot's online storefront or at your local retail location.

About Kreate

Kreate is a leader in design and innovative, sustainable solutions that serve millions of customers through its exclusive partnership with Home Depot. With a focus on a variety of product categories, including plumbing, cleaning, lawn & garden, home organization and construction, Kreate combines engineering precision, sustainability leadership and private-label expertise to deliver differentiated products that drive category growth. Leveraging its innovation centers, equipped with 3D printer technology, Kreate is creating smarter, cleaner and more efficient solutions that move the industry forward, Kreate redefines what's possible in modern manufacturing.

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SOURCE Kreate