He Cheated. He Lost Everything. Now He's Running 2,000 Miles Home For Everyone Still At Rock Bottom -- $100k For Herren Project

After a doping suspension ended his pro career, Collin Chartier runs from CU Boulder to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., for mental health and addiction recovery. 100% of donations to Herren Project.

BOULDER, Colo., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, former professional triathlete Collin Chartier begins a 2,000-mile run from Boulder, Colorado to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., raising $100,000 for Herren Project. Running Home launches at 9:00 a.m. MT at Potts Field at CU Boulder during the World's Toughest Mile event. "The toughest mile is the first mile," Chartier said. "So many people set out to do hard things and don't even start. This is an ode to starting."

2022 PTO US Open 2025 Cirque Series Arapahoe Basin

Chartier lost his professional career to a doping suspension and chose not to return to elite sport. He rebuilt his life through nervous system regulation, breathwork, and the slow daily work of recovery, became a certified breathwork instructor, and founded GroundApp and Ground Coaching.

"I cheated. I served my time. I lost everything I'd spent twenty years building," said Chartier. "The run is what I'm doing with what I learned. Every mile, every dollar, every person who shows up because they're trying to start again too."

The route crosses ten states plus the District of Columbia, with seven community events co-hosted with local recovery organizations in Denver, Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Reston, Virginia. Each event includes a morning community run of 1 mile to 5K, followed by a short talk on mental health and addiction recovery. The finish is targeted for mid-September 2026, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Running Home is partnered with Herren Project as its sole charity partner. 100% of donations go to Herren Project programs. The Phoenix, the free sober active community with chapters in every Running Home anchor city, is the keystone community partner along the route. Chris Herren, the former NBA player, founded the Herren Project in 2011.

Chartier runs with on-the-road support from Kevin Murphy, a friend in recovery who is donating his time and his vehicle for the full 2,000 miles. "The crew is intentional," said Chartier. "The runner and the driver both have lived experience with recovery."

Daily content lives on Instagram (@collinchartier) and Strava (strava.com/athletes/collin_chartier). Donate at theherrenproject.networkforgood.com/events/101901-project-running-home. Newsletter and live tracking at collinchartier.com/running-home.

ABOUT HERREN PROJECT

Herren Project (herrenproject.org) is a national nonprofit founded in 2011 by former NBA player Chris Herren. It supports individuals and families recovering from substance use disorder through treatment scholarships, family support groups, Herren Project Clubs in schools, and prevention programs.

ABOUT RUNNING HOME

Running Home is a 2,000-mile run from Boulder to the Lincoln Memorial, raising $100,000 for Herren Project. Led by Collin Chartier with support from Kevin Murphy. Launched June 13, 2026, targeting a mid-September finish. The Phoenix is the keystone community partner. 100% of donations to Herren Project.

Media Contact: Collin Chartier • [email protected] • 703-505-5254

SOURCE Running Home Project