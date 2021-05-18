Head and Founder of DanCann Pharma Wins 2021 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO and founder of DanCann Pharma A/S, Jeppe Krog Rasmussen, has been named in this year's Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards. He was the outright winner in his category - 'Most innovative CEO in Europe's Pharmaceuticals Industry.

The awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Unlike many other business awards that focus on the overall success of a company, here the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick– namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition they deserve, whilst using their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Jeppe Krog Rasmussen combines a relentless passion for making the world better with the courage to seek out problems, leading DanCann Pharma A/S to redefine how the world views cannabis driven medicine. As an inspirational leader, he is set on improving the lives of millions of people around the globe.

Over the past decade, the prevalence of cannabis as a medical treatment has been growing the world over. The number of products available is growing rapidly, as is the availability and there is growing support from the medical industry and patients. This is leading to forecasts that the European cannabis market alone will be worth over €115 billion by 2028.

DanCann Pharma A/S was recently listed on the Spotlight Stock Market (Copenhagen and Stockholm) and their IPO was heavily oversubscribed - over four times in the public aspect. Jeppe is much younger than many CEOs of stock listed companies, but he argues that age is irrelevant when it comes to inspiring others.

Speaking to Business Worldwide Magazine, he said, "There are those who would argue that a CEO has to have decades of experience working in organisations and a range of academic qualifications to be taken seriously, but for me, a leader is there to inspire, to motivate and to challenge everyone in the organisation to be hungry for improvement.

I believe that whilst there can be great value in education, school and college, these should go hand in hand with trusting one's own instinct, having a relentless drive to learn and following your passions."

Jeppe was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at five years old, giving him first-hand experience of the pharmaceutical industry from a patient point of view for 20 years now. Being on this side of the industry has enabled Jeppe to take a patient centred approach, developing DanCann Pharma as a company that truly puts results and the customer experience first.

The company embraces technology to ensure that it's always finding effective, efficient and reliable production methods to produce the highest grade products. Jeppe and his team have leveraged the potential of artificial intelligence, combining it with best practices to create a production process that consistently and safely delivers the highest quality products for the patient.

