Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market to Grow by USD 6.3 Billion (2024-2028) Due to Rising Cancer Cases, AI Transforming the Market - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends- The global head and neck cancer diagnostics market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.30 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.64% during the forecast period. Increasing incidences of head and neck cancers is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising use of immunotherapy in head and neck cancer treatment. However, frequent product recalls poses a challenge. Key market players include AbbVie Inc., Accuray Inc., AdDent Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Esaote Spa, Flexicare Group Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck KGaA, Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and Xoran Technologies LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global head and neck cancer diagnostics market 2024-2028

Head And Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6302.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Accuray Inc., AdDent Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Esaote Spa, Flexicare Group Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck KGaA, Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and Xoran Technologies LLC

Market Driver

Immunotherapy, a form of cancer treatment also known as biological therapy, is strengthening the body's natural defenses against head and neck cancer. Approved immunotherapies for head and neck cancer treatment include immune checkpoint inhibitors. These drugs, such as pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and nivolumab (Opdivo), trigger the immune system to destroy cancer cells. The FDA has approved these medications for persons with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Keytruda, an immunotherapy used in head and neck cancer treatment, can be used as a standalone therapy or in combination with chemotherapy. It is indicated for patients whose tumors cannot be surgically removed and test positive for PD-L1. The growing acceptance and success of immunotherapy in cancer treatment are driving the demand for accurate and efficient diagnostics to identify eligible patients. Therefore, advancements in head and neck cancer diagnostics are expected to remain significant during the forecast period.

The Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising incidence of throat cancer, thyroid nodule assessments, and the need for early detection. Pathologists play a crucial role in diagnosing these cancers through physical exams and biopsies. Diagnostic imaging technologies like MRI, CT, PET/CT, and chest imaging are essential tools for identifying tumors. Genomic testing, tumor sequencing, molecular profiling, and genetic mutation analysis are novel technologies aiding in personalized treatment plans. Clinical trials for targeted therapies and immunotherapies are underway, offering new treatment modes. Economic strategies, telemedicine, and cancer centers are also transforming the diagnostics landscape. Reimbursement issues and the rising healthcare expenditure, including hospital spending, prescription drugs, dental care, and sedentary lifestyles contributing to chronic diseases, are market challenges. Companies like Viome Life Science, CancerDetect, GE Healthcare, and skilled physicians are innovating in this space using software technologies and diagnostic devices. Oropharyngeal cancer and squamous cells are key focus areas.

Market Challenges

The global head and neck cancer diagnostics market is characterized by the use of various equipment such as PET scans, CT scans, MRI, and laryngoscopy equipment. Manufacturers of these healthcare devices are subject to stringent regulations to ensure product safety and proper functioning. However, instances of faulty equipment can lead to recalls, causing significant financial setbacks for manufacturers and negatively impacting market growth. For instance, in April 2022 , GE Healthcare initiated a recall of its 1.5T Signa Horizon Lx Magnetic Resonance System due to a potential safety issue with venting. In July 2021 , another recall was announced for the SIGNA PET/MR due to software correction. These recalls can lead to decreased demand for cancer diagnostics equipment and hinder market expansion during the forecast period.

The Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market faces several challenges in the detection and diagnosis of various types of head and neck cancers, including throat cancer and thyroid nodule assessment. Pathologists rely on physical exams, biopsies, and diagnostic imaging for identification. Novel technologies like genomic testing, tumor sequencing, and molecular profiling help identify genetic mutations. However, economic strategies, reimbursement issues, and access to skilled physicians pose challenges. Throat cancers like oropharyngeal cancer require advanced diagnostic procedures like endoscopy and imaging techniques such as MRI, CT, PET/CT, and chest imaging. Companies like Viome Life Science, CancerDetect, GE Healthcare, and Radiologists are developing innovative diagnostic devices to address these challenges. Early detection is crucial, yet factors like sedentary lifestyle, chronic diseases, and dental care hinder timely diagnosis. Economic strategies, healthcare expenditure, personal healthcare spending, hospital spending, prescription drugs, and cancer centers play significant roles in the market's growth. Telemedicine and cancer centers offer potential solutions to overcome accessibility issues. Targeted therapy and immunotherapy are treatment modes gaining popularity, while clinical trials explore new possibilities in cancer treatment. Novel technologies and software technologies continue to emerge, providing opportunities for market expansion.

Segment Overview

This head and neck cancer diagnostics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Diagnostic Methods 1.1 Biopsy and blood tests

1.2 Imaging

1.3 Endoscopy

1.4 Dental diagnostics End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Specialty clinics

2.3 Ambulatory surgical centers

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Biopsy and blood tests- The Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of head and neck cancers worldwide. Advanced diagnostic tools, such as CT scans and MRI, are driving market growth. Early detection is crucial for effective treatment, making accurate and timely diagnosis essential. Market players are focusing on research and development to improve diagnostic techniques and expand their product portfolios. Collaborations and partnerships are also common strategies to enhance market presence.

Research Analysis

The Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market encompasses a range of diagnostic procedures and technologies used to identify oropharyngeal and throat cancers in their early stages. Diagnostic tools include physical exams, biopsies, diagnostic imaging modalities such as endoscopy, MRI, CT, PET/CT, and chest imaging. Cancer centers play a crucial role in the diagnosis and treatment of head and neck cancers, with radiologists and pathologists interpreting diagnostic images and performing biopsies. Novel technologies like liquid biopsies and artificial intelligence are emerging in the market, offering potential for earlier and more accurate diagnoses. The global cancer burden is increasing, with head and neck cancers accounting for a significant percentage of new cases each year. Early detection is key to improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare expenditure. Personal healthcare spending, hospital spending, and prescription drugs are significant contributors to the overall cost of cancer care. Dental care also plays a role in the early detection and prevention of head and neck cancers.

Market Research Overview

The Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market encompasses various diagnostic procedures for identifying oropharyngeal and throat cancers, including physical exams, biopsies, diagnostic imaging, and genomic testing. Technologies like endoscopy, MRI, CT, PET/CT, chest imaging, and diagnostic devices play a significant role. Reimbursement issues and healthcare expenditure are crucial factors. Squamous cells are common in head and neck cancers, and companies like Viome Life Science and CancerDetect are exploring novel technologies for early detection. Radiologists and pathologists utilize imaging and biopsy results to diagnose these cancers. Thyroid nodule assessment and tumor sequencing through molecular profiling and genetic mutations are essential in personalized treatment plans. Clinical trials, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy are treatment modes under exploration. Economic strategies, skilled physicians, software technologies, telemedicine, sedentary lifestyle, chronic diseases, and dental care influence the market dynamics. Cancer worldwide affects millions, making early detection and effective diagnostics a priority.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Diagnostic Methods

Biopsy And Blood Tests



Imaging



Endoscopy



Dental Diagnostics

End-user

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

