Head and Neck Cancer Drugs Market Size Worth $1.41 Billion by 2022: Grand View Research, Inc.

As most patients suffering from head and neck cancer are diagnosed at an advanced stage, their management is often done with a multidisciplinary approach involving surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy in the head and neck cancer therapeutics market. Major challenges faced by this patient population are morbidity issues and poor quality of life owing to the incapacitating effects of standard of care treatment paradigms. Anemia, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, joint pain, and osteoporosis are some of the main side effects resulting from head and neck cancer treatments.

Based on recent clinical results, immunotherapies have gained traction as a precision medicine initiative for the management of head and neck cancer. Increased immunity and immune modulation research in cancer offers new vulnerabilities that may be pharmacologically exploitable. Immunotherapy drugs such as PD inhibitors, Opdivo, and Keytruda have shown superior safety and efficacy profile in treatment of head and neck cancer. Expansion of immunotherapies will continue moving toward rational combinations with other first line or adjuvant therapies for effective treatment of metastatic or recurrent head and neck cancer. EGFR and microtubule inhibitor therapeutic classes are witnessing a fundamental shift from biologics to biosimilars.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Market growth will be driven by rising number of patients, increasing adoption of immunotherapeutic drugs, and launch of new drug delivery approaches to improve overall survival rates

Among EU5, Germany captured the top position in the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market, whereas by 2022, Spain is expected to lead the market. U.S. is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as Opdivo and Keytruda are gaining traction and will continue to do so through forecast period, capturing more than 60.0% of the market in 2022

PD inhibitors will capture market share from microtubule inhibitors and EGFR inhibitors but will help expand overall franchise revenue

Newer immunotherapies directed against PD-1 ligands and PD-L1 proteins have shown to be more effective with superior safety profile

Late stage pipeline products include checkpoint inhibitors such as Imfinzi and Bavencio

Key players operating in this industry include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Eli Lilly, and Sanofi.

Grand View Research has segmented the global head and neck cancer drugs market based on therapeutic class and region:

Head and Neck Cancer Drugs Therapeutic Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2022) PD Inhibitors EGFR Inhibitors Microtubule Inhibitors

Head and Neck Cancer Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2022) U.S. U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Japan



