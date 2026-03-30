Head and Neck Cancer Foundation to host free walk-in oral cancer screening exams across the country in recognition of Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week

The foundation will host screenings in 19 states between April 13-17

MINNEAPOLIS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Head and Neck Cancer Foundation will host its annual free oral cancer screening events across the country during Head and Neck Cancer Awareness week, April 13-17, 2026. The foundation seeks to bring awareness and education around head and neck cancers and the importance of early detection. Now in its fourth year, participation in the screenings has grown to include 19 states and 60 dental and oral surgery offices across the United States. The non-invasive oral examination takes just a few minutes, and no appointment, insurance or pre-registration is required.

Locations and dates can be found at www.mnofs.com/minnesota-oral-health-screening-event.

Head and neck cancers rank sixth in the most prevalent cancers in the United States, and roughly 50% of current diagnoses are considered late stage and difficult to treat. Globally, approximately 750,000 people are diagnosed with head and neck cancer annually with 60,000 of those cases in the U.S., resulting in about 9,000 deaths in the U.S. alone each year. With an increasing pattern of affecting younger, non-smoker and non-drinker patients each year, the Head and Neck Foundation encourages everyone to get screened.

"We host these free screening events to raise awareness and create opportunities for early detection of head and neck cancers," said Dr. Deepak Kademani, founder of the Head and Neck Cancer Foundation." These cancers are some of the most challenging and complex types to treat due to the significant effects on the overall quality of life for survivors. We encourage everyone to get screened, especially the elderly and those who have not been to a dentist or physician recently."

The Head and Neck Cancer Foundation is dedicated to creating opportunities for the public to get screened and facilitate chances for early detection. If someone is unable to attend one of the free screenings, individuals are encouraged to visit their dentist at frequent, regular intervals, as dentists can help identify abnormalities that may require further attention. Donations to the foundation can also be made to help facilitate future screening events and patient resources. More information can be found at www.mnofs.com/head-neck-cancer-foundation.

About the Head and Neck Cancer Foundation

The mission of the Head and Neck Cancer Foundation is to raise awareness of this disease in our community and nation. Measurable and progressive change can be accomplished by strengthening education, awareness, research, outreach, and advocacy. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and improve outcomes of those affected by head and neck cancer. More information can be found at https://www.mnofs.com/head-neck-cancer-foundation/

Media Contact: Gretchen Sitzer

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(507) 269-8738

SOURCE Head and Neck Cancer Foundation