Head and Neck Cancer Research Report 2023 - Global Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2032 - Anti-PD-Monoclonal Antibodies Lead the Charge in Treatment

The global head and neck cancer market size is expected to reach USD 4,523.43 million by 2032



The head and neck cancer industry is expected to grow at the quickest rate over the forecast period owing to increasing global alcohol and tobacco-consuming consumers and the geriatric population.



Head and neck cancer disorders are generally characterized by cancer in the squamous cells present in the lining of the mouth, voice box (larynx), and throat (pharynx). The disorder can also be found in various parts such as sinuses, salivary glands, and muscles or nerves.



Head and neck cancer is considered the seventh most common cancer globally and contributes to more than 8,00,000 new cases annually, as per the National library of medicine. As per the National Institute of Cancer, the major reasons for head and neck cancer disorder can be attributed to continuous alcohol and tobacco use, infection with cancer-causing human papillomavirus, occupational exposure, radiation exposure, and other underlying genetic condition.

Common symptoms witnessed in the disorder are a lump in the neck, sore mouth, difficulty swallowing, hoarseness in the voice, white or red patches on the gums, bleeding through the nose, swelling under the chin, and numbness or paralysis of the muscles in the face.



The major restraining factors for the head and neck cancer market are expensive diagnosis therapies and the unavailability of well-developed cancer treatment clinics across underdeveloped countries.



The covid-19 pandemic harmed the head and neck cancer market. Factors such as limited inpatient services, fear of contact with healthcare providers, and telemedical visits during the pandemic led to a delayed diagnosis for the head and neck cancer market.

In the drug class, the anti-PD-monoclonal antibodies segment is anticipated to dominate the market. The major factor behind the growth can be attributed to the higher efficiency of the drug against the cancer cells. Monoclonal antibodies such as PD-1 and PD-L1 effectively target the checkpoint proteins that attack the body's cancer cells.

In the distribution channel segment, the hospital pharmacy is anticipated to dominate the market in 2022 due to increasing demand for cancer-treating drugs and therapies from rising admission of head and neck cancer patients in private hospitals and public hospitals globally.

In the forecast period, the North America region is projected to dominate the head and neck cancer market owing to a larger share of patients and their expenditure on treating head and neck cancer. The continuous R&D on new drugs and drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has increased the demand for more effective therapies from all over the world and further fueled the market in the region.

