Head and Neck Cancer Research Report 2023 - Global Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2032 - Anti-PD-Monoclonal Antibodies Lead the Charge in Treatment

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Aug, 2023, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Head and Neck Cancer Market, [By Cancer Type , By Diagnostic Techniques, By Treatment Type, By End Use, and Geography - Trend, Analysis and Forecast till 2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global head and neck cancer market size is expected to reach USD 4,523.43 million by 2032

The head and neck cancer industry is expected to grow at the quickest rate over the forecast period owing to increasing global alcohol and tobacco-consuming consumers and the geriatric population.

Head and neck cancer disorders are generally characterized by cancer in the squamous cells present in the lining of the mouth, voice box (larynx), and throat (pharynx). The disorder can also be found in various parts such as sinuses, salivary glands, and muscles or nerves.

Head and neck cancer is considered the seventh most common cancer globally and contributes to more than 8,00,000 new cases annually, as per the National library of medicine. As per the National Institute of Cancer, the major reasons for head and neck cancer disorder can be attributed to continuous alcohol and tobacco use, infection with cancer-causing human papillomavirus, occupational exposure, radiation exposure, and other underlying genetic condition.

Common symptoms witnessed in the disorder are a lump in the neck, sore mouth, difficulty swallowing, hoarseness in the voice, white or red patches on the gums, bleeding through the nose, swelling under the chin, and numbness or paralysis of the muscles in the face.

The major restraining factors for the head and neck cancer market are expensive diagnosis therapies and the unavailability of well-developed cancer treatment clinics across underdeveloped countries.

Head and neck cancer Market Report Highlights

  • The covid-19 pandemic harmed the head and neck cancer market. Factors such as limited inpatient services, fear of contact with healthcare providers, and telemedical visits during the pandemic led to a delayed diagnosis for the head and neck cancer market.
  • In the drug class, the anti-PD-monoclonal antibodies segment is anticipated to dominate the market. The major factor behind the growth can be attributed to the higher efficiency of the drug against the cancer cells. Monoclonal antibodies such as PD-1 and PD-L1 effectively target the checkpoint proteins that attack the body's cancer cells.
  • In the distribution channel segment, the hospital pharmacy is anticipated to dominate the market in 2022 due to increasing demand for cancer-treating drugs and therapies from rising admission of head and neck cancer patients in private hospitals and public hospitals globally.
  • In the forecast period, the North America region is projected to dominate the head and neck cancer market owing to a larger share of patients and their expenditure on treating head and neck cancer. The continuous R&D on new drugs and drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has increased the demand for more effective therapies from all over the world and further fueled the market in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Increasing prevalence of head and neck cancers
  • Rising geriatric population

Restraints and Challenges

  • High cost of treatments

Market Trends

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • PESTLE Analysis
  • Head and Neck Cancer Industry Trends
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Bayer Healthcare AG
  • Boston Biomedical Inc.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Astellas Pharma Inc.
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • AstraZeneca Plc.
  • Acceleron Pharma Inc.
  • DentalEZ Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
  • AB Sciences
  • AdDent Incorporated

Scope of the Report

Head and neck cancer Market, Drug class Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Phosphodiestrase-4 Inhibitors
  • Anti-PD-1 Monoclonal Antibodies
  • Long-Acting Bronchodilators
  • Short-Acting Bronchodilators
  • Methylxanthines
  • Corticosteroids

Head and neck cancer Market, COPD Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Chronic Bronchitis
  • Emphysema

Head and neck cancer Market, Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019- 2032)

  • Drugs
  • Oxygen therapy
  • Surgery
  • Others

Head and neck cancer Market, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019- 2032)

  • Hospitals Pharmacies
  • E-Commerce
  • Retail Pharmacies

Head and neck cancer Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hgde3r[by-cancer-type?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

UAE Motorcycle Markets, Trends, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028

Register Now for the Pharmacovigilance World Conference 2023 (London, United Kingdom - November 1-2, 2023)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.