Head and Neck Cancer Treatment Market size is set to grow by USD 7.12 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing incidence of head and neck cancers boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global head and neck cancer treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.12 billion from 2024-2028, at a CAGR of 13.64%, according to Technavio. Increasing incidence of head and neck cancers is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advancements in diagnosis and treatment. However, the high cost of treatment poses a challenge. North America and Asia-Pacific are showing the fastest growth in the market. Key players include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., and others.

Head and Neck Cancer Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 7120.5 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Debiopharm International SA, Eli Lilly and Co., Incyte Corp., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA

Market Driver

The head and neck cancer treatment market has experienced notable advancements in diagnostics and therapies, leading to improved patient outcomes and personalized care. Technological innovations, such as PET-CT and MRI imaging, enable early detection and precise tumor localization. Biomarkers, like HPV DNA and EGFR mutations, aid in accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. Robotic surgery offers minimally invasive tumor removal with minimal tissue damage and faster recovery. Targeted therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, specifically target cancer cells and improve patient survival rates with reduced side effects. These advancements are driving the growth of the global head and neck cancer treatment market.

The Head and Neck Cancer Treatment Market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising incidence of malignant tumors in the throat, nose, mouth, salivary glands, and larynx. Major causes include alcohol and tobacco consumption, drugs, and malignant cells that suppress the immune system. The Biopharmaceutical industry is responding with new pipeline drugs like Atezolizumab, Afatinib, and Ipilimumab. Immunotherapy and targeted therapy are trending treatments, with non-surgical procedures gaining popularity. Diagnostic tools are essential for early detection, and cancer awareness campaigns are increasing healthcare expenditure. Sales channels include online pharmacies and retail pharmacies via the internet. Systemic drug therapies, such as Capecitabine, Cetuximab, Paclitaxel, Bleomycin, Hydroxyurea, and Docetaxel, are common treatment types. Surgical treatment and combination therapies, like radiation therapy and combination therapies, are also used. Smoking is a leading risk factor, with an estimated 50,000 head and neck cancer cases annually, resulting in numerous outpatient visits.

Market Challenges

The global head and neck cancer treatment market faces a significant challenge due to the high cost of treatment. Diagnostic tests, such as PET scans, biopsies, CT scans, and MRI scans, add substantial expenses. Specialized medications and therapies, including chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy drugs, are expensive, with prices ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars per dose. Surgical interventions, like tumor resection and neck dissection, require specialized equipment and skilled surgeons, leading to high costs. Reconstructive surgeries and supportive care, including rehabilitation services, speech therapy, and nutritional support, further add to the overall treatment expenses. These factors may hinder market growth during the forecast period, as patients and their families face significant financial strain.

The Head and Neck Cancer Treatment Market faces challenges in the form of limited treatment options and significant side effects from existing therapies. Newer targeted therapies like Panitumumab, Zalutumumab, Tyrosine kinase inhibitors such as Erlotinib and Gefitinib, Dacomitinib, Lapatinib, and injectable drugs like Inlyta and Axitinib, are making strides in addressing these challenges. However, specialty pharmacies like Humana Specialty Pharmacy, Accredo, CVS Specialty, and Optum Specialty Pharmacy, play a crucial role in ensuring patient access to these treatments. Surgeries remain a common treatment for oral cavity, pharynx, paranasal sinuses, and nasal cavity cancers. Nonsurgical therapeutics, including immunosuppression drugs, are also gaining popularity. Merck/Debiopharm's Xevinapant, Tipifarnib, Tiragolumab, Tecentriq, Rozlytrek, and immunotherapies like Pembrolizumab, Nivolumab, and Dostarlimab, offer hope for patients. However, side effects like hair loss, speech difficulties, and diminished natural voice, as well as disease consciousness, remain concerns. The Cancer Research Institute continues to explore new treatments to mitigate these challenges.

Segment Overview

This head and neck cancer treatment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Route Of Administration 1.1 Injectable

1.2 Oral Therapy 2.1 Immunotherapy

2.2 Targeted therapy

2.3 Chemotherapy Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Injectable- Immunotherapy, which includes monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and immune checkpoint inhibitors, is a promising approach in the global head and neck cancer treatment market. Immunotherapy enhances the body's immune system to specifically target cancer cells. For instance, immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as pembrolizumab and nivolumab, block the interaction between cancer cells and immune cells, enabling the immune system to attack the cancer cells. Clinical trials have shown significant improvement in survival rates and quality of life for head and neck cancer patients, particularly those with advanced stages of the disease. Another example is therapeutic vaccines, like Cemiplimab, designed to stimulate the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells. Monoclonal antibodies, such as cetuximab, target specific proteins in cancer cells and trigger an immune response. The favorable safety profile and efficacy of immunotherapy make it an attractive option for patients, driving its increasing adoption in the global head and neck cancer treatment market. The rise in demand for immunotherapy is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Head and neck cancer refers to malignant tumors that develop in the throat, nose, mouth, salivary glands, and larynx. Treatment options include chemotherapy, therapies, and surgical intervention. Alcohol consumption is a known risk factor for head and neck cancers. Outpatient visits are essential for regular check-ups and monitoring progress. Systemic drug therapies, such as tipifarnib, a Farnesyltransferase Inhibitor, and tiragolumab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, are nonsurgical therapeutics used in the treatment of advanced or metastatic head and neck cancers. Immunosuppressive agents may be used to manage side effects of treatment. The product pipeline includes Merck/Debiopharm's Xevinapant, a selective X-linked inhibitor of apoptosis (XIAP) antagonist, and other promising therapies like Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Rozlytrek (entrectinib). Immunosuppression may be necessary during treatment to prevent rejection of transplanted tissue in surgical cases.

Market Research Overview

Head and neck cancer refers to malignant tumors that develop in the throat, nose, mouth, salivary glands, larynx, and other areas in the head and neck region. Risk factors include alcohol consumption, tobacco use, and certain drugs. The biopharmaceutical industry is developing various pipeline drugs such as Atezolizumab, Afatinib, Ipilimumab, Tipifarnib, Tiragolumab, and others for the treatment of head and neck cancers. Immunotherapy and targeted therapy are popular treatment types, with PD-L1 inhibitors like Nivolumab, Opdivo, and Pembrolizumab, and EGFR monoclancer antibodies like Nimotuzumab, Panitumumab, and Zalutumumab leading the way. Diagnostic tools play a crucial role in early detection, while cancer cases continue to rise due to lifestyle factors and increasing awareness. Sales channels include retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and specialty pharmacies like Humana Specialty Pharmacy, Accredo, CVS Specialty, and Walgreens stores. Treatment types include systemic drug therapies, nonsurgical therapies, and surgical treatment. Side effects are a concern with injectable segment drugs like Inlyta and Axitinib. The pipeline is rich with potential treatments for various head and neck cancer types, including those affecting the oral cavity, pharynx, and paranasal sinuses. Cancer cases continue to rise due to lifestyle factors, and healthcare expenditure is expected to increase as a result. The market for head and neck cancer treatment is vast and complex, with various treatment types, sales channels, and players involved.

