Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market - Pfizer, Merck, Eisai, AstraZeneca, Innate, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, BeiGene, IO Biotech, Incyte

The dynamics of the head and neck squamous cell carcinoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the head and neck squamous cell carcinoma market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

Head and neck cancers account for approximately 4% of all cancers in the United States . These cancers are more than twice as common among men as they are among women. Head and neck cancers are also diagnosed more often among people over age 50 than they are among younger people.

Leading head and neck squamous cell carcinoma companies such as Pfizer, Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Eisai Inc., AstraZeneca, Innate Pharma, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Nanobiotix, Rakuten Medical, Inc., BeiGene, IO Biotech, Incyte Corporation, NATCO Pharma Ltd., Galecto Biotech AB, Surface Oncology, Precision Biologics, Inc, Replimune Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Aveta Biomics, Inc., Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Vaccinex Inc., BioNTech SE, Vyriad, Inc., MitoImmune Therapeutics, Cytovation AS, MedImmune LLC, Kura Oncology, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Seagen Inc., Telix International Pty Ltd, Immutep S.A.S., Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., OncoResponse, Inc., Rakuten Medical, Inc., Hookipa Biotech GmbH, NKGen Biotech, Inc., invoX Pharma Limited, Merus N.V., Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others are developing novel head and neck squamous cell carcinoma drugs that can be available in the head and neck squamous cell carcinoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel head and neck squamous cell carcinoma drugs that can be available in the head and neck squamous cell carcinoma market in the coming years. Some key therapies for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma treatment include Cetuximab, Buparlisib & Paclitaxel, Pembrolizumab, Monalizumab + Cetuximab, Atezolizumab, Feladilimab & Pembrolizumab, NBTXR3, ASP-1929 Photoimmunotherapy, Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), IO102-103, Ruxolitinib, NRC-2694-A, GB1211, SRF114, NEO-201 in combination with pembrolizumab, RP3 , CMP-001, APG-157, and others.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Overview

Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is a type of cancer that originates in the squamous cells lining the mucous membranes of the head and neck region. This encompasses areas such as the mouth, throat, voice box, and the various structures in the neck. The primary risk factors for HNSCC include tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption, and human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. HNSCC manifests with a spectrum of symptoms contingent on its location and stage. Persistent sore throat, difficulty swallowing, hoarseness, unexplained ear pain, and the appearance of lumps or sores in the mouth, throat, or neck are common indicators. Swelling in the neck may also signify the spread of cancer to lymph nodes. Imaging techniques like X-rays, CT scans, MRI, or PET scans help ascertain the tumor's extent and its potential spread. Endoscopy, using a flexible, illuminated tube, allows direct visualization of the throat and vocal cords. For oropharyngeal cancers, HPV testing is conducted to establish the cause and guide treatment strategies.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The head and neck squamous cell carcinoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The head and neck squamous cell carcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

HNSCC Incident Cases

HNSCC Site-specific Incident Cases

HNSCC Stage-specific Incident Cases

HNSCC Radiation Therapy Eligible Cases

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market

The head and neck squamous cell carcinoma treatment is a multifaceted endeavor, tailored to the specifics of each case. Typically, it encompasses a combination of surgical intervention, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, often complemented by targeted therapies or immunotherapy depending on the stage and location of the cancer. Surgery aims to excise localized tumors and may require reconstructive procedures for functional and cosmetic restoration. Radiation therapy employs high-energy X-rays to target cancer cells, while chemotherapy and targeted therapies aim to slow down or destroy malignant cells. Immunotherapy harnesses the body's immune system to combat cancer. Supportive care, clinical trials, and lifestyle adjustments also play pivotal roles in optimizing treatment outcomes, emphasizing the importance of a personalized approach guided by a healthcare team to balance effectiveness and quality of life.

Cetuximab, a monoclonal antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor, and pembrolizumab and nivolumab, monoclonal antibodies targeting programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) are now approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of recurrent and metastatic HNSCC. The current unmet needs in the disease domain are the last ten years of minimal innovation for patients with locally advanced HNSCC. Despite intensive standard-of-care treatment with high-dose chemotherapy combined with radiation, a considerable number of patients with locally advanced HNSCC relapse. Patients' quality of life frequently deteriorates following therapy, which is frequently related to treatment toxicities. Patients also have few therapy alternatives after progressing off PD-1 inhibitors, which represents a significant unmet HNSCC market need.

Key Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapies and Companies

Cetuximab: Pfizer

Buparlisib & Paclitaxel: Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co., Ltd.

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC/Eisai Inc.

Monalizumab + Cetuximab: AstraZeneca/Innate Pharma

Atezolizumab: Roche

Feladilimab & Pembrolizumab: GlaxoSmithKline/Merck

NBTXR3: Nanobiotix

ASP-1929 Photoimmunotherapy: Rakuten Medical, Inc.

Tislelizumab (BGB-A317): BeiGene

IO102-103: IO Biotech

Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation

NRC-2694-A: NATCO Pharma Ltd.

GB1211: Galecto Biotech AB

SRF114: Surface Oncology

NEO-201 in combination with pembrolizumab: Precision Biologics, Inc

RP3 : Replimune Inc.

: Replimune Inc. CMP-001: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

APG-157: Aveta Biomics, Inc.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics

The HNSCC market dynamics have been undergoing significant shifts in recent years. Several factors are driving these changes. Firstly, there has been a growing understanding of the molecular and genetic basis of HNSCC, leading to the development of targeted therapies and personalized treatment approaches. This has brought about a paradigm shift in treatment strategies, moving away from the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to more tailored and effective therapies.

Secondly, the increasing prevalence of risk factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and human papillomavirus (HPV) infection has contributed to the rising incidence of HNSCC. This, in turn, is expanding the patient pool and driving demand for novel treatment options. Furthermore, the healthcare landscape is evolving, with a focus on value-based care and cost-effective treatment solutions. HNSCC market dynamics are influenced by the need for therapies that not only improve patient outcomes but also offer economic benefits to healthcare systems and payers.

The HNSCC market faces several significant barriers that impact its growth and development. Firstly, the complexity of the disease itself poses a formidable challenge. HNSCC encompasses a heterogeneous group of cancers, each with its own unique characteristics and treatment requirements. This diversity complicates drug development, as therapies must be tailored to specific subsets of patients.

Secondly, clinical trials for HNSCC therapies can be lengthy and costly. The need for extensive patient recruitment, complex trial designs, and long-term follow-ups adds to the financial burden on pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, the competitive landscape for oncology treatments is intense, making it difficult for emerging therapies to gain HNSCC market access and market share.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies Pfizer, Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Eisai Inc., AstraZeneca, Innate Pharma, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Nanobiotix, Rakuten Medical, Inc., BeiGene, IO Biotech, Incyte Corporation, NATCO Pharma Ltd., Galecto Biotech AB, Surface Oncology, Precision Biologics, Inc, Replimune Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Aveta Biomics, Inc., Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Vaccinex Inc., BioNTech SE, Vyriad, Inc., MitoImmune Therapeutics, Cytovation AS, MedImmune LLC, Kura Oncology, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Seagen Inc., Telix International Pty Ltd, Immutep S.A.S., Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., OncoResponse, Inc., Rakuten Medical, Inc., Hookipa Biotech GmbH, NKGen Biotech, Inc., invoX Pharma Limited, Merus N.V., Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others Key Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapies Cetuximab, Buparlisib & Paclitaxel, Pembrolizumab, Monalizumab + Cetuximab, Atezolizumab, Feladilimab & Pembrolizumab, NBTXR3, ASP-1929 Photoimmunotherapy, Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), IO102-103, Ruxolitinib, NRC-2694-A, GB1211, SRF114, NEO-201 in combination with pembrolizumab, RP3, CMP-001, APG-157, and others

Scope of the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Key Insights 2. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Report Introduction 3. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment and Management 7. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Marketed Drugs 10. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Analysis 12. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

