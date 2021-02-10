Head into Towing Season with The Ultimate Protection of Bolt Locks for Securing Trailers and Gear

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportsmen and families hitting the road this spring for stress-relieving recreation should prepare for their towing adventures with the full line of BOLT® (Breakthrough One-Key Lock Technology) Locks. Protecting valuable trailers and gear with BOLT Coupler Pin, Receiver Locks, Off Vehicle Coupler Locks, Padlocks and Cable Locks is a convenient and confident way to secure all types of things.

BOLT Locks add security and peace-of-mind to any towing adventure with their patented one-key lock technology that works with a vehicle's ignition key. When it comes to securing trailers and expensive sporting gear, BOLT Locks keep the journey stress free by preventing theft while eliminating the need for multiple keys.

Once the ignition key is inserted into the BOLT Lock cylinder, spring-loaded plate tumblers are moved into alignment, making the cylinder uniquely coded to only that key. The cylinder becomes locked when the key is removed for precision security that prevents theft.

"When hauling for family fun or sport, drivers can protect their most valuable equipment with our innovative line of BOLT Lock products," said BOLT Lock Sales Account Manager Jason Buckles. "BOLT Locks make it easy to sync truck, trailer and equipment locks to work with the vehicle's ignition key for top-notch and simplified security."

Professional fisherman Justin Lucas uses BOLT Locks on this truck, trailer and boat for organization and to reduce worry. "They are one of the best pieces of gear I have," said Lucas. "I get a lot of my gear for fishing tournaments ready in the dark. I never have to think about finding a key or whether my gear is safe."

Mike Fissel, contributing writer for off-road magazines, says BOLT Locks solved the problem of carrying 10 keys and wondering which key fits which lock. "With BOLT Locks it's simple; I just use my Jeep ignition key. Once you have one BOLT lock and see the convenience of it, you'll definitely want to buy others in the product line."

BOLT has locks for every towing need. Receiver locks in 5/8-inch and ½-inch sizes have a cast zinc cylinder and case for long-lasting corrosion protection and a stainless-steel pin with a rugged red cover jacket. The BOLT Coupler Pin Lock fits couplers from ½-inch to 3 3/38 inches, and the Off-Vehicle Coupler Lock offers maximum protection for unattended trailers. Multi-use BOLT Padlocks have a spring-loaded, chrome-plated 5/16-inch diameter hardened steel shackle and a crush-resistant body to secure trailer doors, toolboxes and other gear.

BOLT Locks feature an automotive-grade lock shutter for protection against weather and debris, and a six-plate tumbler sidebar that prevents picking and bumping.

About BOLT (Breakthrough One-Key Lock Technology)

BOLT locks come with a limited lifetime warranty. Find a BOLT retailer by using the zip code finder at www.boltlock.com/store . BOLT locks are also available at 4-Wheel Parts stores, AdvanceAutoParts.com, O'Reilly's, NAPA and SummitRacing.com. For more information, visit www.boltlock.com or call 844.972.7547. Follow BOLT: Facebook.com/BOLTLock, Instagram: @BOLTLock or Twitter: @BOLTLock.

