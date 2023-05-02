Head Lice: A Springtime Sports Problem

Baseball helmets can cause lice to spread, but you can prevent it with Licefreee!

ALBANY, Ore., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring has sprung, and that means baseball season is finally here! However, along with the excitement of cheering on your team comes a not-so-pleasant possibility: head lice. These tiny insects live on the scalp and can be easily spread through head-to-head contact. This is why they are so common in settings where children are in close contact with each other.

Licefreee! Home Lice Control Spray kills lice on contact.

A common way for head lice to spread is through sharing helmets. When a child with head lice borrows a helmet from another child, the lice can easily crawl from one head to the next. This is why it is important to avoid sharing helmets, especially if you are not sure if the other child has head lice.

If your child does share a helmet, there are a few things you can do to help prevent lice infestation. First, make sure to spray the helmet with Licefreee! Home® Lice Control Spray after each use to kill any adventuring critters. Second, check your child's head for lice after each game or practice. Head lice are most easily detected by looking for nits, the eggs that lice lay. Nits are small, white, and oval-shaped, and are usually found close to the scalp.

If you find head lice on your child, it is important to treat them immediately. Most families find success with affordable, over-the-counter treatments like Licefreee Spray!® Non-toxic Head Lice Treatment. These treatments can are found in the first aid aisle at your local pharmacy.

Here are some more tips to help prevent the spread of head lice:

Teach your child not to share hats, combs, brushes, or other personal items with other children.

When you are aware of an outbreak, tie back long hair in a ponytail or braids.

Learn symptoms to watch for such as head scratching, small sores on the scalp, and irritable behavior.

If you do have an infestation, use an effective lice treatment and clean items in your home that lice may have encountered.

By following these tips, you can help prevent the spread of head lice and keep your child healthy.

