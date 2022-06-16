Head-mounted Display Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 36.09 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025| Technavio

Head-mounted Display Market 2021-2025: Scope

Head-mounted Display Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The emergence of industry 4.0 is notably driving the global head-mounted display market growth. The emergence of Industry 4.0 represents the fourth industrial revolution in the manufacturing industry. The connected ecosystem using IoT will be instrumental in helping manufacturers and consumers provide improved communication and monitoring systems and increased automation, along with self-diagnosis and new levels of analysis, for a productive future. Industry 4.0 is the current transformation of industries, characterized by automation, cloud, cyber-physical systems, robots, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and (semi-) autonomous techniques.

However, the limited battery life is the major challenge impeding the global head-mounted display market growth. One of the drawbacks of Head-mounted displays is their limited battery life. The average battery life of Head-mounted displays ranges between four and six hours of typical usage. Thus, there is a constant need to charge the device for longer hours of use. Users would need to constantly charge the device, which may even mean abandoning an operation mid-way. Finding a balance between the cost and efficiency of devices is a challenge for enterprises. Head-mounted displays are extensively deployed in industries for operations that run for long periods of time.

Head-mounted Display Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Defense



Industrial

Application

Combat And Aviation



Training And Simulation



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Head-mounted Display Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 45.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 36.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.08 Performing market contribution North America at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, CINOPTICS, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., HTC Corp., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., and Sony Group Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electronic equipment and instruments

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Combat and aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Combat and aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Combat and aviation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Training and simulation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Training and simulation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Training and simulation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Defense - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Landscape disruption

10.2 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 52: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 53: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 54: BAE Systems Plc– Key news



Exhibit 55: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

11.4 CINOPTICS

Exhibit 57: CINOPTICS - Overview



Exhibit 58: CINOPTICS - Product and service



Exhibit 59: CINOPTICS - Key offerings

11.5 Collins Aerospace

Exhibit 60: Collins Aerospace - Overview



Exhibit 61: Collins Aerospace - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Collins Aerospace– Key news



Exhibit 63: Collins Aerospace - Key offerings

11.6 Elbit Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Fujitsu Ltd.– Key news



Exhibit 70: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 HTC Corp.

Exhibit 72: HTC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: HTC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: HTC Corp. - Key offerings

11.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 75: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Microsoft Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 78: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 83: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Seiko Epson Corp.

Exhibit 85: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Seiko Epson Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 88: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 90: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 93: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 96: Research Methodology



Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 98: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

