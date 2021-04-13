Head of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Unit Wishes Muslims Ramadan Mubarak

LONDON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holy month of Ramadan, set to begin on April 13, 2021, is considered a time of spiritual reflection, fasting and prayer. It is a time when Muslims across the globe abstain from eating or drinking between dawn and sundown during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Though Muslims are a religious minority in the Commonwealth of Dominica, they are active members of society as the country's constitution provides freedom of religion, including freedom of thought, freedom to practice one's faith, and freedom from oaths contrary to one's beliefs.

Muslims first arrived in the Caribbean nation from West Africa during colonial rule. Additional waves of Muslims who migrated to Dominica were labourers from Asia. The community strengthened later as more international students came to the islands to study at the island's leading universities like the Roseau-based University of the West Indies and All Saints University School of Medicine.

As Ramadan observances begin, Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Head, Ambassador Emmanuel Nanthan, offered his greetings to the community. "To all our brothers and sisters who always welcome us openly, Ramadan Mubarak from Dominica." The country's CBI Programme has enabled many Muslim foreigners who have obtained Dominican citizenship to escape religious persecution, visit local mosques, and enjoy the freedom of belief, a sentiment regarded highly by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and all Dominican citizens.

The island is also committed to keeping close ties with Middle Eastern countries. In January last year, Dominica officially opened its first embassy in the Middle East, located in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

According to the Financial Times' CBI Index, Dominica's CBI Programme is rated the best in the world for the last four years. It offers single and family applicants second citizenship in the country in exchange for an investment in Dominica's Economic Diversification Fund or in a CBI-approved real estate project in the country.

The Programme is highly regarded for its efficient application process and its affordability, with investment beginning at USD 100,000 in the Economic Diversification Fund or a minimum of USD 200,000 in real estate. Benefits of citizenship include visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to 75 percent of the world, including major business hubs. No physical residency or interview is required for the application process, and citizenship can be obtained in approximately three months.

Contact:

[email protected]

www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners

Related Links

http://www.csglobalpartners.com

