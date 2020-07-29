Head of Google Survey Research Joins Survey Analytics Firm to Take Pulse of College Students' Priorities and Preferences

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Pulse, the pioneering research firm with the world's largest audience of college students, today announced the appointment of Dr. Anne Schwichtenberg as Director of Research. Dr. Schwichtenberg, who most recently led Google's survey research team, joins College Pulse at a time when the national media narrative is increasingly focused on the sentiments of college students on topics from the COVID-19 crisis and colleges' response to recent protests against systemic racism to the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

"During a period of uncertainty and turmoil across the country, it's more important than ever to understand the voice of college students—the generation that is already shaping the future of the United States," said Terren Klein, co-founder and CEO of College Pulse. "Anne's expertise in survey design and methodology will help create a clearer picture of what institutions, employers, and elected officials need to know about the challenges and priorities of today's college students."

Dr. Schwichtenberg brings more than a decade of experience in survey research and analytics to College Pulse. As a survey research lead at Google, she most recently led qualitative and quantitative market research projects to support the global product development cycle for Google Home and Nest. Prior to joining Google, she developed and implemented the evaluation of the California Monitor Program, the initiative designed by the state's Attorney General to provide support for homeowners affected by the 2008 housing crisis.

"The ubiquity of mobile connectivity and the new reality of remote work are rapidly changing the landscape of survey research," said Schwichtenberg. "College students are at the vanguard of both survey methodology and sentiment, and College Pulse is uniquely capable of gaining insights from undergraduates that can inform policy and business decision-making."

College Pulse's unique survey platform reaches nearly 400,000 students at 1,000 two- and four- year colleges and universities in all 50 states. The firm's recent research includes a widely cited study focused on the impact of COVID-19 on students' opinions of online learning, which found that 90 percent of students think they should pay less for fully online education.

A mother of two, Dr. Schwichtenberg also serves on the Board of Directors of Help a Mother Out, a nonprofit in northern California dedicated to distributing supplies to low-income families. Dr. Schwichtenberg earned her Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of California, Irvine, where she researched global inequality and household debt.

SOURCE College Pulse