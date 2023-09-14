Head of groundbreaking design brand Poasana wins two 2023 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

News provided by

Business Worldwide Magazine

14 Sep, 2023, 04:00 ET

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Möller of Poasana has been named twice in the 2023 Business Worldwide CEO Awards, winning both  'Most Innovative CEO in the Indoor Acoustic Industry' & 'Visionary CEO of the Year - Sweden'.

The Awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe, from a variety of different sectors. The awards themselves do not focus on a company's success, as many do, but instead, the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick – senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition they deserve, while using their example to inspire others to achieve similar success.

Sound is an integral part of life that can easily overwhelm us and affect our well-being. Based in Malmö, Poasana is a pioneering Swedish design company that transforms acoustics with cutting-edge sound absorbers to revolutionise the way people interact with sound in modern homes. The brand creates stylish, customisable and effective sound absorption boards and sound clouds to help improve interior acoustics and reduce noise levels.

Visionary CEO and entrepreneur Patricia Möller has redefined the essence of interior design in both living and working spaces, reshaping both sound and space. Driven by an ambitious mission to cultivate acoustic environments that enhance the quality of life and overall well-being, her interior design company has now emerged as a trailblazer by seamlessly combining the realms of auditory and visual aesthetics.

Poasana's dedication to sustainability permeates not only its products but its very ethos. Handcrafted in Sweden, these beautiful sound absorbers often incorporate recycled materials sourced from local furniture industries.

As a female entrepreneur, Patricia Möller's story also serves as an inspiration to other women, and she's a prolific speaker on the hurdles encountered by female business leaders. To learn more about her story so far, along with details of Poasana's comprehensive range of innovative soundproofing products and design portfolio, visit the company website - https://poasana.se

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/2023-ceo-awards-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact
David Jones
Awards Department
E: [email protected]
W:  www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine

Also from this source

AGS Therapeutics Named among Business Worldwide Magazines 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2023

Hello There Games Chief Named Most Innovative CEO in the European Games Industry by Business Worldwide Magazine

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.