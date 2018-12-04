Head of LewinsLaw, PC Offers Investors Advice on What To Look Out For At Year End, and Into 2019

2018 Trends "2018 continued a trend in cases that were more concentrated in 'alternative investments'. That is, investments in non- stock/ bond market investments such as oil & gas and real estate. In this low interest rate environment, advisors were promoting these non - traditional investments that were supposed to offer better than market returns. Unfortunately, the advisors do not explain the high risk and illiquidity that comes with these types of investments, in many cases making them unsuitable for the client."

2019 Outlook

"As far as what to look for in 2019, the major stock indexes, like the Dow Jones and the S&P 500, are down around 5% for the year. Clients, and their tax preparers, should be on the lookout for stock market investment performance that underperforms those indexes. It could be a sign of too much risk being taken in their portfolios, which could lead to claims for unsuitability and/or breach of fiduciary duty."

