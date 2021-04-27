Head of Non-Standard Investments at FinTrust, Vincent C. du Vigneaud, Joins Advisory Board of Xcelerate, Inc.

MAULDIN, S.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate, Inc (OTC: "XCRT"), a rapidly emerging leader in assembling and developing early-stage medical technology today announced Vincent C. du Vigneaud has joined its Advisory Board.

du Vigneaud currently serves as Portfolio Manager/Analyst/ Trader and Head of Non-Standard Investments FinTrust Capital Advisors in Greenville, SC. FinTrust is an RIA and Investment Management firm with over $1.5 billion in client assets. Prior to joining FinTrust Vincent held various trading / operations positions with several fund management firms and co-founded SuNOVA Capital and Thesis Fund Management, both New York-based hedge funds.

"Vincent brings another invaluable skill set to our Advisory Board," said Michael O'Shea, Xcelerate' s CEO. "His 25 years of experience in financial analysis and capital structure, along with his knowledge of regulatory issues will be a tremendous aide in the next phase of our development plan which is to analyze business combinations and develop capital funding programs. duVigneaud also worked as an analyst and trader at Olayan America, the Family Office for the Olayan Family (over $10 billion net worth), said O'Shea.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate is a company seeking innovative acquisitions within the patent/engineering world and focused on joining early-stage medical technology companies in a setting that is a controlled clinical care where these new developments can be trailed, tested and applied.

To interview either du Vigneaud or O'Shea, contact Justin Baronoff at 561-750-9800; [email protected].

