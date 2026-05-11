Head-of-state diplomacy opportunity to stabilize and refine China-US relations: Editorial flash

BEIJING, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following article was published today by China Daily.

The upcoming visit to China by United States President Donald Trump presents a cherished opportunity to help stabilize and refine China-US relations at a time of growing global uncertainty.

During his talks with President Trump over phone in February, President Xi Jinping stressed that the two sides should make this year one of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, while steering the giant ship of China-US relations steadily forward through winds and storms and accomplishing more big things and good things.

President Trump's prospective visit comes at a time when the world economy faces sluggish growth, supply chains remain under pressure, geopolitical tensions persist and financial uncertainty lingers. Against this backdrop, closer China-US coordination would help stabilize global expectations, support international markets and reinforce confidence in the global economic recovery.

Under such conditions, it is important for the two leaders to have candid and in-depth face-to-face talks to explore how the two countries can work together to properly address key international and regional issues, and advance practical cooperation, which is not only in line with the common interests of China and the US, but also beneficial to the peace, stability and development of the wider world.

The world's two largest economies remain deeply embedded in global value chains despite the tariff war, sanctions and "de-risking" moves on the part of the US. US companies continue to rely on the Chinese market; Chinese enterprises continue to value stable trade and investment relations with the US. Even amid fierce rivalry over semiconductors and advanced technologies, neither side can escape the costs of economic estrangement. This creates space for pragmatic negotiation and cooperation.

President Xi has emphasized in his phone talks with the US leader that the two sides should adhere to the common understandings reached, enhance dialogue and communication, properly manage their differences and expand practical cooperation. China always means what it says and matches its words with actions and results. As long as both sides move in the same direction on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit, they can find ways to address each other's concerns.

Climate governance, anti-narcotics coordination, artificial intelligence regulation, macroeconomic stabilization and crisis management all remain areas where the two sides have shared incentives to work together.

But any sustainable stabilization requires confronting what is the political foundation of the relationship: the Taiwan question.

The Taiwan question is not simply one issue among many, but the core of China's core interests and the most sensitive red line in bilateral relations. Respect for the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques is not a negotiable diplomatic preference. It is the indispensable precondition for stable ties.

US policymakers should not underestimate how fundamental the Taiwan question is to stable ties. Managing differences prudently and avoiding miscalculation on the Taiwan question is essential not only for bilateral stability, but also for peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region.

In a world facing growing uncertainty and fragmentation, maintaining stable China-US relations remains a shared responsibility of the two major countries. Strengthening communication, managing differences prudently and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation would not only serve the interests of both peoples, but also contribute positively to the world. A descent into unchecked rivalry between the world's two largest economies would benefit no one.

SOURCE China Daily