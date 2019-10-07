Head Of The Charles® Regatta Announces Sustainability Initiative

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Head Of The Charles Regatta today announced a new sustainability initiative to be launched at the 55th Regatta - scheduled for October 19-20 on the Charles River.

The program for 2019 aims to reduce the environmental impact of the weekend-long event that draws tens of thousands of spectators and 11,000 competitors and their families from around the world to the banks of the Charles.

"The Head Of The Charles Regatta is the largest, most exciting and most technically challenging race in American rowing, but it is also a celebration of the magnificent natural resource that is the Charles River," said Frederick Schoch, Executive Director of the Regatta. "It's incredibly important to us that HOCR is a good steward of this natural resource – and that we are partners with the community in preserving and protecting it from harmful human impact."

As part of the sustainability initiative, the 55th Regatta will supply a large quantity of reusable sports water bottles courtesy of BNY Mellon Investment Management – HOCR's Presenting Sponsor and Official Investment & Wealth Management Partner. That program alone stands to reduce the number of single-use plastic water bottles associated with the Regatta by several thousand.

"We are delighted to be sponsoring the Head Of The Charles Regatta for a seventh year and helping increase the sustainability drive for one of the most cherished and respected rowing events in the world," said Mitchell Harris, CEO of BNY Mellon Investment Management. "The sustainability initiative builds on other work we have done through our sponsorships to effect change - including bringing equality for women to the Oxford and Cambridge Boat Races in the UK and introducing a new model for corporate sponsorship by donating our sponsorship rights to a charity. As we have done in other countries, we will also commission a sustainability report on this year's race, so we can work with the HOCR team to build an even more sustainable event next year and beyond."

In addition, the Head Of The Charles for the first time will prohibit the sale of single-use plastic containers inside the 55th Regatta's footprint. All competitors and spectators are strongly urged to carry reusable water bottles. There will be 20 water stations positioned at intervals along the banks of the Charles. The capacity of these stations is equivalent to approximately 20,000 single-use water bottles.

BNY Mellon Investment Management has been the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of the Head Of The Charles Regatta since 2013, helping to promote and support the iconic race weekend.

At the 55th Regatta Oct. 19-20, all food vendors are required to sell beverages only in recyclable aluminum cans, or in containers made from compostable material. Waste stations at the Regatta will now have clearly marked recycling, compost and landfill options for disposal of food service containers, and other items.

The Head Of The Charles Regatta is one of the world's most renowned rowing competitions, hosting a variety of events for local and international rowers. The Regatta engages rowers of diverse experience, including Juniors, Olympians, Para and Masters athletes and has become a signature sporting event in New England. It is free to the public and accessible to view from any bridge or shoreline along the three-mile Charles River course. For more information about the event, visit Head Of The Charles at hocr.org .

