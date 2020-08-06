Head of Web for Axios joins Parallel to Lead User Experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Markets Inc. ("Parallel"), a market leader in the digital investor identity space, today announced that Rick Terrill has joined as the Lead Front-end Engineer to help shape the way Parallel's massively growing user base interacts with investment platforms across the globe.

Terrill brings more than twenty years of leadership experience across numerous verticals, including media, healthcare and startups. Most recently, he was a Director of Front-end Engineering at Axios where he oversaw a team of engineers developing best-in-class digital content delivery systems to serve millions of users per month.

"We are super excited about bringing Rick onboard. He has demonstrated a thorough understanding of our needs in the digital identity space and will be a great fit in our mission to deliver high quality user experiences to every one of our customers," said Tony Peccatiello, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Parallel.

Brian Muller, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Parallel, added, "Rick combines outstanding technical skill with a strong track record of developing high quality products. We are very excited to apply Rick's skills and experiences to our rapidly growing company."

Parallel is one of the fastest growing companies in the digital identity space, having integrated with a dozen of the leading online investment platforms. Parallel's technology allows users to authenticate across partner platforms in a single click, leveraging previously provided information to streamline investor onboarding and verification. By democratizing access to previously unavailable asset classes, including startups, real estate and farmland, Parallel is at the forefront of the rapidly evolving private market ecosystem. Create an account today at parallelmarkets.com.

About Parallel

Parallel Markets is a digital identity company developing the tools to help private market participants access and trade securities. Leveraging decades of private market experience, Parallel is building technology from the perspective of actual issuers, employees and investors for use by actual issuers, employees and investors. Securely and accurately asserting identity online is a fundamental piece of private market infrastructure, and the Parallel Passport is the tool Parallel developed to provide a universal and portable identity solution for investors online.

