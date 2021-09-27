Head Off Cold and Flu Season with Viprox

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymcorp has created a trio of products that it has grouped together in its Viprox package. This includes three items that address critical bodily functions and boost immunity. One goal of Viprox is to bolster bodily health and proactively guard against common ailments such as the cold and flu.

Coming out of a global pandemic, it's easy to brush aside concerns like the cold and flu. But the truth is, these small-yet-nasty troublemakers can often lead to missed school and work, bedridden days, trips to the doctor, and investments in countless medication and wellness tools.

In fact, according to Villanova University, U.S. residents alone suffer from roughly 1 billion colds every year . That equates to two to four colds per adult every twelve months. The university also reports that most of these colds "occur during the fall and winter."

To make matters worse, Villanova also states that up to 20% of the U.S. population gets the flu each year, as well. This leads to hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and tens of thousands of deaths.

The cold and flu season has a reputation for a reason. It may not be particularly deadly compared to other threats, but it is certainly a troublemaker for nearly everyone. Even worse, addressing an illness after a cold or a case of the flu has set in often feels like too little, too late. Days are spent riding out the issue and individuals have to be careful not to spread the sickness to others.

This is one of the motivating factors that caused Cymcorp founder Robert Gauthier to ask himself if there was a better way to fight illnesses and maintain health. Gauthier was aware of the fact that most conventional methods, while effective, can also wreak havoc on one's body.

Instead, the innovative entrepreneur began looking for a better solution. "Why not be proactive and keep ourselves from getting sick in the first place?" Gauthier asks, adding that, "If we do get sick, why not give ourselves the best chances of a speedy recovery?"

This mindset led to the development of Viprox, a trio of unique products that are game-changers when it comes to long-term health. Viprox consists of GSH Complex, Triozyme, and UNE VIE, each of which works in concert to address critical bodily requirements:

GSH Complex helps the body produce GSH (glutathione). The molecular thiol compound protects cells by, among other things, working as an antioxidant.

helps the body produce GSH (glutathione). The compound protects cells by, among other things, working as an antioxidant. Triozyme Complex serves as a natural antidote to bloating and indigestion. The enzyme product is a superfood substance that helps to promote proper digestive functions.

serves as a natural antidote to bloating and indigestion. The enzyme product is a superfood substance that helps to promote proper digestive functions. Une-Vie uses extensive purification to enhance hydration. The restructured water product bolsters healthy mucus production and increases the overall positive health effects of cellular hydration.

Together, these products address three critical areas of health: air (breathing), nutrients (digestion), and water (hydration). This works together synergistically to promote cellular health and both rebalance and strengthen the immune system.

In other words, the Viprox package is designed to support three of the most essential bodily functions. This helps enhance cellular health and, by extension, respiratory and digestive health. This naturally enhanced immunity and puts the body in a better state of defense against any external invaders, from the cold to the flu and anything in between.

About Cymcorp: Cymcorp is a Canadian health and wellness brand that has been at the forefront of cellular health for over two decades. The company was created after founder Robert Gauthier asked himself the question "Isn't there a better way to combat illness and maintain our health?" The answer led to VIPROX, Cymcorp's complete health care treatment which specializes in providing GSH and supportive elements to the body in order to maintain its inherent health properties over time. Learn more about Cymcorp at cymcorp.us .

