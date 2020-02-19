Head South of the Border to Cabo San Lucas with EagleRider Motorcycle Rental and Tours

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabo San Lucas has long been a favorite warm-weather winter destination for travelers from every region of the US and Canada. The inviting beaches, friendly locals, great food, and vibrant nightlife are complemented by off-road excursions, boat cruises and any number of adventure tours. Now, you can add Harley-Davidson motorcycle rental and tours, available through EagleRider's brand new location in the heart of downtown Cabo San Lucas, to the top of every Baja bucket list.

Baja Guided tour group photo Riding to Cabo from Los Angels is a dream come true for thousands of riders

EagleRider's latest venture is in partnership with Harley-Davidson Los Cabos, offering a wide range of Harley models for rent by the day, week, and even the month. They also offer guided day trips for those who want to get out and ride with the reassurance and comfort of following a local guide.

For those seeking the ultimate Baja, Mexico and Cabo San Lucas two-wheel adventure, EagleRider offers their very popular guided and self-guided motorcycle tours between Los Angeles, San Diego, and Cabo San Lucas. In fact, between the months of October – April, riders can now pick up a bike at multiple EagleRider locations, enjoy the ride through Baja, drop the bike in Cabo San Lucas and catch a flight home. Riders also have the choice of starting their EagleRider rental or tour experience in Cabo San Lucas and ending at multiple U.S. destinations.

"I spent almost ten years living and riding motorcycles in some of the most amazing parts of Mexico, including Cabo San Lucas. I can't even begin to express how excited myself, and the entire EagleRider team are to share our love of all things Mexico with our fellow riders," said Shawn Fechter, EagleRider's VP of Brand Experience. "We have been running guided tours between LA and Cabo San Lucas since 1996, dreaming about the day we could finally open a rental location in Baja," added Fechter.

To learn more about EagleRider's Baja Locations check out:

https://www.eaglerider.com/cabo-san-lucas

To learn more about EagleRider's Baja Tours check out:

https://www.eaglerider.com/baja-motorcycle-tours

