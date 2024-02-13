Head to the Beach for the Ocean Shores, Washington, Razor Clam & Seafood Festival

13 Feb, 2024

OCEAN SHORES, Wash., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you love seafood, you won't want to miss the 16th Annual Ocean Shores Razor Clam & Seafood Festival, March 15-17, 2024, at the Ocean Shores Convention Center, just two blocks from the beach. Admission to the Festival is free.

Highlights are the Clam Chowder Tasting Contest, Fresh Whole Dungeness Crab Dinners with crab provided by Quinault Pride and the Quinault Indian Nation, Food Court with regional restaurants, Sunday Crab Benedict Brunch, Vendor Village with 100 booths, live music, beer and wine.

The Clam Chowder Tasting Contest features local restaurants offering public tastings of their inspired recipes. Festival-goers can purchase a Tasting Passport and vote for their favorite chowder.

Fresh Whole Dungeness Crab Dinners include Dungeness crab (avg. 2lbs) served either warm or cold with herbed new potatoes, cole slaw and butter. Dinners should be purchased in advance where possible to guarantee availability and price. Crab dinners purchased onsite during the festival weekend will be available while supplies last. Get your dinner tickets now at: crabfest.yapsody.com (Tickets are refundable up to 10 days prior to the festival).

The Food Court features 10 food booths/trucks with pan-seared scallops, cod and halibut fish and chips, razor clam chowder, razor clam fritters, oysters, grilled razor clams, seafood crepes, salmon, mussels, seafood pasta, oysters, and more.

Not a seafood fan? Not a problem! There will be something for everyone, including burgers, Russian dumplings, savory and sweet crepes, kettle corn, elephant ears, and more.

Still hungry? Come down on Sunday between 10am1pm for the Crab Benedict Brunch including a Bloody Mary or Mimosa. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

The Vendor Village includes 100 booths with hand-made crafts, merchants, sponsors and nonprofits. Beer and wine are available at the Convention Center Main Stage with great live music!

The Festival runs Friday March 15 from 11am-7pm, Saturday March 16, from 10am-7pm, and Sunday March 17, from 10am-3pm. ClamFest is produced by the City of Ocean Shores and presented by the Quinault Beach Resort. For more information on the Razor Clam Festival go to: osrazorclamfestival.org

About Ocean Shores
Ocean Shores is a top Washington coastal destination with miles of beaches, family tourism activities and one of the only Washington beaches where you can drive on the sand. Info: tourismoceanshores.com.

