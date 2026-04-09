HEAD Unleashes SQUARED: Power and Comfort in a Game-Changing Racquet

By engineering these elements independently, SQUARED delivers both benefits at once, eliminating the need for players to choose between feel and power.

"SQUARED represents a new category of racquet construction," said Felix Schumann, Director of Product for HEAD USA and Canada. "By separating power and comfort into two distinct systems within the same frame, we've created a racquet that allows players to swing more freely while reducing the physical impact of each shot. It's designed to support performance over time, not just in a single moment."

SQUARED sets the pace with one of the most headlight balances in HEAD's lineup, unleashing lightning-fast handling and effortless swings. Internal testing reveals players can push harder and last longer, with muscle activity dialed down for legendary endurance.

A 16x18 string pattern and directional drilling enhance power, responsiveness, and consistency for various playing styles.

SQUARED features a premium design with a holographic gray finish that shifts between magenta and teal under different lighting conditions.

Designed for players of all levels, SQUARED sets a new standard in racquet performance by combining power, comfort, and playability in one platform.

Key Features of SQUARED

Dual-tube construction: Separates power and comfort into two engineered systems.

Separates power and comfort into two engineered systems. Torayca™ T800S carbon fiber outer tube: Delivers stability, power, and control.

Delivers stability, power, and control. Foam-filled Comfort Tube: Reduces vibration and improves feel.

Reduces vibration and improves feel. Ultra head-light balance: Enables faster, more effortless swings.

Enables faster, more effortless swings. Reduced muscle activity: Supports longer play and improved recovery.

Supports longer play and improved recovery. 16x18 string pattern with directional drilling: Enhances power and responsiveness.

About HEAD

HEAD UK Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of premium sports equipment and apparel. Our business is organized into five divisions: Winter Sports, Racquet Sports, Diving, Sportswear, and Licensing. We sell products under the HEAD (alpine skis, ski bindings, ski boots, snowboard and protection products, tennis, racquetball, paddle, squash and pickleball racquets/paddles, tennis balls and tennis footwear, sportswear and swimming products), Penn (tennis balls and racquetballs), Tyrolia (ski bindings) and Mares, SSI and rEvo (diving) brands. The Company´s key products have attained leading market positions based on sales and reputation, and have gained high visibility through their use by many of today's top athletes.

SOURCE HEAD