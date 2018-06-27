HeadBlade Announces Tom Wainman as New Brand Spokesperson

GARDENA, Calif., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadBlade, the leader in HeadCare and developers of the ultimate head shaving razor, the HeadBlade MOTO, announce Tom Wainman, formally a pitchman for Hair Club for Men, as the HeadBlade spokesperson. Tom joins the HeadBlade team as part of a marketing campaign to help build awareness of head shaving as an alternative to hair restoration and replacement treatments.

Tom Wainman, for HairClub (1990's) Tom Wainman, HeadBlader (2018)

"After many years advocating non-surgical and other forms of hair restoration, I am delighted to join HeadBlade and embrace shaving my head. Not only is shaving my head with HeadBlade a time saver, shaved heads are very socially acceptable today…. and actually look cool! I started shaving my head after I got fed up with the look and maintenance of nonsurgical alternatives. HeadBlade is the perfect fit for me and my proactive lifestyle," said Tom.

As a well-known actor and spokesman, Tom has appeared in many national commercial and industrial films for companies such as Disney, Home Depot, Dick's Sporting, John Deere and many more. Tom also served as the spokesperson for The Hair Club For Men, now known as Hair Club. In this capacity, popularized in television commercials and infomercials, Tom advocated surgical and nonsurgical solutions to male pattern baldness. It is fitting that his current take-charge regard to hair loss is to be bold and shave it off.

"When we learned that Tom was shaving his head, and already a HeadBlader, it was a no-brainer to get him on board. What an interesting picture he has painted of the evolution and popularization of head shaving," said Todd Greene, President and Founder of HeadBlade, Inc. "Tom embodies our consumers who may have struggled with losing their hair and the alternatives of how to deal with it. He ultimately took his stand to look his best."

The campaign will show consumers how HeadBlade is advancing in new directions, focusing on design and innovation of its razors and skin care line. The campaign will kick off with a series of videos featuring Tom.

For more information on HeadBlade, please visit www.HeadBlade.com and view Tom's video series "No Rugs, No Plugs - The Secrets the Hair-Loss Industry Doesn't Want You To Know" on the HeadBlade site: http://www.headblade.com/mm5/merchant.mvc?Screen=News

About HeadBlade

Founded by Todd Greene in 1999, HeadBlade, Inc. is dedicated to making head-shaving easy, fast, and affordable. The original HeadBlade drew the attention of the press and began winning numerous awards and honors for its unique and ergonomic design, including the IDSA Silver Award, and Time Magazine named it one of the "Ten Best Designs of 2000."

