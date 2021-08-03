Headero: The Only Hookup App for Everyone Launches in NYC, Creating Connections for Oral Pleasure and Inclusive Sexual Exploration

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Headero, an inclusive, paradigm-shifting connection app created for adults who enjoy oral pleasure and sexual exploration, has officially launched on both iOS and Android, initially focusing on NYC. People, regardless of their sexuality or gender identity, can now connect instantly with other consenting adults to fulfill their desires and find pleasure.

The app is grounded in the understanding that sexuality labels are far more restrictive than our actual experience of sexuality, and that sexual stigmas are inequitable and actively injurious. Headero seeks to create a safe space for everyone (inclusive of all sexualities and gender identities) for one thing, the pursuit of oral and sexual pleasure.

Headero is a product of New York City – a place people seek out to live as their true selves – and the app reflects its origins. Headero is designed to liberate people from arbitrary and harmful restrictions by creating a safe, consensual, and joyful space to pursue their pleasure. Stephen Quaderer, CEO of ThotExperiment, and creator of its first platform, Headero, has more than 15 years of experience working in finance and software development. Growing up gay on Long Island, NYC became a place where Stephen found the freedom to experience his true self.

"NYC has been at the forefront of societal-changing movements in the past and is in the midst of yet another new movement – embracing sexual openness, sexuality fluidity, and a broad spectrum of gender identities. Headero is a reflection of this movement and has been designed with intention to embrace these same notions," said Quaderer. "Mainstream dating and hookup apps restrain users with arbitrary labels, boxes and algorithms – whereas Headero seeks to empower people to explore themselves amongst an open-minded community grounded in enthusiastic consent."

Safety and privacy are at the core of Headero and as such Headero has created a first-of-its-kind guideline-rating feature, based on its community values of inclusivity, sex positivity, and enthusiastic consent - not based on sexual attraction. The feature allows people to provide feedback based on their interactions, introducing accountability to create a safe space of shared values. To ensure peoples' privacy, Headero does not have third-party advertising, as this requires sharing data with advertisers. More on Headero's approach to privacy is available here.

Headero is available for free to adults age 18+. Additionally, the platform offers "Bliss Mode" with added features that help members find just the right person to explore their pleasures, starting at $4.99 a week or $15.99 a month. The Headero application is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Headero

Headero is the app for everyone, for one thing: people who love oral pleasure. Headero was designed from inception for people of all gender identities and sexualities. Headero allows for fluidity in gender identity selection and allows you to connect with whoever you're down with at any time, regardless of your sexuality. www.headero.com

About ThotExperiment LLC

ThotExperiment was founded in 2020 to liberate people from arbitrary and harmful restrictions by creating sex positive, inclusive and joyful platforms for sexual exploration and experimentation. www.thotexperiment.co

Media Contact

Shannan Weeks

Interdependence Public Relations

(949) 777-2404

[email protected]

SOURCE Headero