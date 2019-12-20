HeadFirst Concussion Care Offers Six Important Tips for Managing Holiday Season Stresses

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical providers at HeadFirst Sports Injury and Concussion Care, the premier community concussion clinic for the diagnosis, management, and treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries (TBI), are offering tips for getting through the holidays while recovering from a head injury.

The sights and sounds of the holiday season can be a challenging time when recovering from head trauma. The experts at Maryland-based concussion program HeadFirst Concussion Care recommend that patients who are following a return-to-activity program take sensible steps such as getting enough sleep, keeping holiday celebrations to a minimum, and enlisting assistance in order to continue on the path to recovery. Karen Laugel, M.D., FAAP, medical director for Maryland- concussion program HeadFirst Concussion Care, oversees the medical care for the thousands of the head trauma patients each year and recommends that patients take sensible precautions during the busy holiday season in order to maintain an effective path to recovery.

"The holiday season can be a particularly challenging time of year," says HeadFirst CEO Robert G. Graw, Jr., M.D. "The sights and sounds are brighter and louder than usual, and while others are enjoying the festivities, those recovering from brain trauma may find it more difficult to continue healing."

HeadFirst Medical Director Karen Laugel, M.D., FAAP, urges her patients to take it a little easier when recuperating and says, "We certainly don't want people to feel isolated but instead encourage sensible celebrating."

To promote recovery from head injury, Drs. Graw and Laugel suggest these tips:

Make sure to get enough rest by resisting the desire to attend every event that might be overwhelming or cut into sleep time, which should be seven to nine hours per night.

Avoid crowded stores when doing shopping and instead try to shop during quieter times or find an isolated place to take a break if necessary.

Hypersensitivity to noise and light is common during concussion recovery so carry noise-canceling headphones and even sunglasses in case festive music, twinkling lights and loud conversations cause distress.

Watch consumption of seasonal treats, wine and spirits while recovering from a head injury as sugar can exacerbate symptoms and alcohol can lengthen recovery time and even further damage the brain.

Wear sturdy shoes with good soles and eliminate the potential for slips and falls on icy paths and parking lots, loose rugs, and underfoot pets. Another concussion while recovering from the first can lead to additional complications such as second-impact syndrome.

Above all, ask for assistance when needed since anxiety, stress and other emotional issues can worsen symptoms. Enlist help from a trusted family member or friend with hosting a gathering, decorating, shopping or even completing routine chores. (Adapted from the International Concussion Society)

As the renowned concussion program of Maryland-based urgent care company Righttime Medical Care, HeadFirst was founded in 2012 by Dr. Graw, a leader in pediatric medicine who also serves as CEO of Righttime. As medical director for HeadFirst, Dr. Laugel oversees the medical care for the thousands of the head trauma patients who are under the supervision of the program's trained concussion specialists each year.

