HeadFirst Sports Injury and Concussion Care Opens Its First Head Injury Clinic in St. Mary's County, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadFirst Sports Injury and Concussion Care, the renowned head injury program of Maryland-based Righttime Medical Care, is now providing concussion care services to the St. Mary's County community at Righttime in California, Maryland at 44980 St. Andrew's Church Road.

HeadFirst Sports Injury and Concussion Care is the premier community concussion clinic for the diagnosis, management, and treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries (TBI). The St. Mary's County HeadFirst is the 13th clinic in Maryland, all of which are located within Righttime Care Centers.

The highly trained concussion specialists at HeadFirst evaluate patients of all ages for suspected head trauma so that students, athletes, children and adults can navigate the road to recovery following injury. HeadFirst also offers pre- and post-injury cognitive testing using ImPACT® for people five to 59 years of age.

HeadFirst was founded in 2012 by Righttime Chief Executive Officer Robert G. Graw, Jr., M.D., who is a leader in pediatric medicine. HeadFirst Medical Director Karen Laugel, M.D., FAAP, oversees the professionals at HeadFirst.

A cornerstone of HeadFirst is also to provide resources and services to educate parents, educators, athletic trainers, athletes and the general public on the prevention, treatment, signs and dangers of a traumatic brain injury. HeadFirst's education outreach team conducts community seminars each year for the public throughout the state of Maryland. HeadFirst also provides athletic trainers and coaches with a Sports Injury Hotline to provide a direct connection to medical directors, especially during after-hours.

RIGHTTIME MEDICAL CARE simplifies access to trustworthy medical care for patients of all ages at its 20 urgent care locations in Maryland. Celebrating its 30th year, Righttime holds the Certified Urgent Care designation, which distinguishes it as among the top urgent care centers nationwide. Righttime is open 365 days a year and welcomes walk-in patients, while also offering same-day appointments online or via its Call Center as well as its RighttimeNOW™ telehealth service. Convenient services include x-rays, laboratory testing, patient portal, and electronic health records which are shared with patients' physicians, specialists and collaborating medical institutions. For more information, visit myRighttime.com.

