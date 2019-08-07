headhuntr.io Announces Formation of Product Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- headhuntr.io, the creator of the most powerful intelligent recruitment platform, has assembled a team of leading industry professionals to be a part of their Product Advisory Board.

"As we create this platform, we want to make sure we are getting input from the best in the industry. The advisors we have chosen each have a unique, deep knowledge of their specific industry, as well as unmatched experience and connections in the recruitment market," said Oliver Deng, CEO of headhuntr.io. "We're pleased and humbled that these professionals recognize the potential of our platform and company, and we look forward to tapping into their expertise to help us continue to scale the company."

The headhuntr.io inaugural Product Advisory Board members include:

Suzanne Hovhannesian

As the Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition, Suzanne currently leads recruiting strategies and execution for a global organization. She has a wealth of experience leading teams in recruiting, recruiting operations and talent management strategy. Over her 25-year career, Suzanne has held key leadership roles at Comcast, AECOM, and Fidelity.

Leyna Wadlington

As a Talent Acquisition expert, Leyna specializes in technical recruitment. She has more than two decades of experience in full-cycle, strategic recruiting with a strong background in high-growth companies. Previously, Leyna held management positions at Zuora and Ericsson Labs.

Daniel Enthoven

Daniel currently manages Corporate Sales at Domino Data Lab, a data science platform powering model-driven companies. Previously, he served as VP of Sales and Marketing at Trovix, an HR semantic search company, until becoming VP of Product Marketing for Monster when Monster acquired Trovix in 2008. Daniel possesses unique HR technology expertise garnered over his 20 years in the field.

Steve Umphreys

Steve is a veteran executive currently serving as President of EastWest Consulting. He has 30+ years of high-tech experience as a senior HR executive for notable companies such as Salesforce, INS, 3Com, Quantum, and HP. As the SVP of Employee Success at Zuora, he was responsible for growing the team to over 900 employees. Steve has served as a member and advisor on multiple boards and currently provides leadership consultation to CEOs.

"headhuntr.io is upending the way people source candidates. They're solving one of the biggest challenges in recruiting by taking a manual, time-consuming process and making it effortless," said Umphreys.

This Product Advisory Board will be partnering with a seasoned leadership team. CEO, Oliver Deng, was previously the Founder and CPO at Salesify (acquired by Ziff Davis in 2015). There, he developed a platform which transformed large scale unstructured data into sales intelligence. Additional senior management positions are held by Silicon Valley technology and operational veterans. The expertise and specialized knowledge of the board members will ensure headhuntr.io hits the mark in disrupting the recruiting space.

About headhuntr.io

headhuntr.io is the only Candidate Intelligence platform that is disrupting the recruitment industry by enabling recruiters to source effortlessly. Leveraging Big Data, Machine Learning and AI, headhuntr.io is delivering Candidate Intelligence that is unavailable in the marketplace. To learn more about headhuntr.io's Candidate Intelligence platform, visit www.headhuntr.io.

