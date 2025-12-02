TROY, Va., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans approach the holiday season, they will eat some of the largest meals of the year. Nutrition experts say this is the perfect time to think about something most of us don't get enough of: fiber. Despite its important role in digestion, immunity, and overall health, the average American falls far short of the recommended amount of 25–38 grams of fiber per day.

Heading into the Holidays, Experts say Americans Should Focus on Fiber

New research from BIO-CAT, published this month in the scientific journal Food Chemistry, highlights a promising new way to help people get more of the digestive benefits associated with fiber. The study found that by combining BIO-CAT's natural, non-GMO xylanase enzyme with certain fiber-rich foods like wheat bran, the body may be able to convert the fiber into prebiotics during digestion.

These prebiotics—called XOS (pronounced "zoss")—are special compounds that "feed" good gut bacteria. When those beneficial bacteria are well fed, they help produce short-chain fatty acids that support a healthy gut, better digestion, and even a stronger immune system.

"Most people want to eat healthier, but it's not always easy to get enough fiber—especially around the holidays," said principal scientist Jim Farmar, PhD. "This research shows that we may be able to make the fiber people already eat more beneficial for both the microbiome and for their health."

The study used a well-established lab model that mimics human digestion. Researchers mixed an endo-xylanase enzyme with wheat-based fiber and noted the results. The enzyme broke down the fiber into smaller, beneficial prebiotic compounds that the gut's good bacteria love.

The findings offer a proof of concept that a proprietary enzyme supplement, paired with everyday fiber-rich foods, could help people support better gut health without major changes to their diet.

The next step is a human clinical trial to see whether this approach works the same way inside the body.

"As we head into a season of heavy meals and indulgence, it's a great reminder that supporting your gut doesn't have to be complicated," Jim Farmar, PhD added. "Small steps—like getting more fiber—can make a big difference."

